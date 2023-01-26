Cloudflare Docs
Data Localization Suite
Get Started

You can configure the Customer Metadata Boundary and change the region where your logs and analytics are stored via API.

Currently, the Metadata Boundary can only be enabled by Cloudflare for an entire account . If you only want the Metadata Boundary applied to some zones but not other zones in the same account, you will have to move those zones to a new account.

​​ API examples

These are some examples of API requests.

Get current regions

Here is an example request using cURL to get current regions (if any):

curl -s -D "/dev/stderr" https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logs/control/cmb/config -X GET \

-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \

| jq '.'
Setting regions

Here is an example request using cURL to set regions:

curl -s -D "/dev/stderr" https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logs/control/cmb/config -X POST -d '
{
    "regions": "eu"
}
' \

-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \

| jq '.'

This will overwrite any previous regions. Change will be in effect after several minutes.

Delete regions

Here is an example request using cURL to delete regions:

curl -s -D "/dev/stderr" https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logs/control/cmb/config -X DELETE \

-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \

| jq '.'