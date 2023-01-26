Get Started
You can configure the Customer Metadata Boundary and change the region where your logs and analytics are stored via API.
Currently, the Metadata Boundary can only be enabled by Cloudflare for an entire account . If you only want the Metadata Boundary applied to some zones but not other zones in the same account, you will have to move those zones to a new account.
API examples
Change will be in effect after several minutes. Here is an example request using cURL to delete regions:
Get current regions
Setting regions
Delete regions
Here is an example request using cURL to get current regions (if any):
Here is an example request using cURL to set regions:
This will overwrite any previous regions. Change will be in effect after several minutes.
Here is an example request using cURL to delete regions: