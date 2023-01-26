Get Started

You can use Regional Services through the dashboard or via API.

​​ Regional Services in the dashboard

To use Regional Services, you need to first create a DNS record in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select an account and domain. Go to the DNS tab. Follow these steps to create a DNS record. From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain. The complete list of available regions is the following: Australia

Canada

European Union

India

Japan

United States

FedRAMP Compliant

​​ Regional Services via API