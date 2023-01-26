Cloudflare Docs
Data Localization Suite
Data Localization Suite
Get Started

You can use Regional Services through the dashboard or via API.

​​ Regional Services in the dashboard

To use Regional Services, you need to first create a DNS record in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account and domain.

  2. Go to the DNS tab.

  3. Follow these steps to create a DNS record.

  4. From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain. The complete list of available regions is the following:

    • Australia
    • Canada
    • European Union
    • India
    • Japan
    • United States
    • FedRAMP Compliant

​​ Regional Services via API

You can also use Regional Services via API. These are some examples of API requests.

List all the available regions
Request
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/addressing/regional_hostnames/regions" \
     -H "Content-Type:application/json" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key:<API_KEY>" \
     -H "X-Auth-Email:<EMAIL>" | jq .

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": [
    {
      "key": "ca",
      "label": "Canada"
    },
    {
      "key": "eu",
      "label": "Europe"
    }
  ],
  "messages": []

}
Create a new regional hostname entry
Request
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>addressing/regional_hostnames" \
     -H "Content-Type:application/json" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key:<API_KEY>" \
     -H "X-Auth-Email:<EMAIL>" \
     -d '{"hostname": "ca.regional.ipam.rocks", "region_key": "ca"}' | jq .

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": {
    "hostname": "ca.regional.ipam.rocks",
    "region_key": "ca",
    "created_on": "2023-01-13T23:59:45.276558Z"
  },
  "messages": []

}
List all regional hostnames for a zone or get a specific one
Request
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/addressing/regional_hostnames" \
     -H "Content-Type:application/json" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key:<API_KEY>" \
     -H "X-Auth-Email:<EMAIL>" | jq .

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": [
    {
      "hostname": "ca.regional.ipam.rocks",
      "region_key": "ca",
      "created_on": "2023-01-14T00:47:57.060267Z"
    }
  ],
  "messages": []

}
List all regional hostnames for a specific zone
Request
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/addressing/regional_hostnames/ca.regional.ipam.rocks" \
     -H "Content-Type:application/json" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key:API_KEY" \
     -H "X-Auth-Email:[email protected]" | jq .

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": {
    "hostname": "ca.regional.ipam.rocks",
    "region_key": "ca",
    "created_on": "2023-01-13T23:59:45.276558Z"
  },
  "messages": []

}
Patch the region for a specific hostname
Request
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/addressing/regional_hostnames/ca.regional.ipam.rocks" \
     -H "Content-Type:application/json" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key:<API_KEY>" \
     -H "X-Auth-Email:<EMAIL>" \
     -d '{"region_key": "eu"}' | jq .

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": {
    "hostname": "ca.regional.ipam.rocks",
    "region_key": "eu",
    "created_on": "2023-01-13T23:59:45.276558Z"
  },
  "messages": []

}
Delete the region configuration
Request
curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/addressing/regional_hostnames/ca.regional.ipam.rocks" \
     -H "Content-Type:application/json" \
     -H "X-Auth-Key:<API_KEY>" \
     -H "X-Auth-Email:<EMAIL>" | jq .

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": null,
  "messages": []

}