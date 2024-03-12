Durable Objects

In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Durable Objects with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of a Durable Object (DO) occurs only in-region, follow these steps:

Follow the steps in the Durable Objects Get Started guide. Restrict Durable Objects to a jurisdiction , in order to control where the DO itself runs and persists data, by creating a jurisidictional subnamespace in your Worker’s code. Follow the Workers guide to configure a custom domain with Regional Services, in order to control the regions from which Cloudflare responds to requests.

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

DO Logs and Analytics are not available outside the US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary. With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU , Workers & Pages > Workers > Metrics tab related to DO in the zone dashboard will not be populated.

Refer to the Durable Objects documentation for more information.