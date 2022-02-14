Edge and Browser Cache TTL

​ Edge Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL (Time to Live) specifies how long to cache a resource in the Cloudflare edge network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers and the minimum Edge Cache TTL depends on plan type.

Free - 2 hours

Pro - 1 hour

Business - 1 second

Enterprise - 1 second

For more information on creating page rules, see Create page rules.

​ Browser Cache TTL

The Browser Cache TTL sets the expiration for resources cached in a visitor’s browser. By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your Expires and Cache-Control headers but overrides those headers if:

The value of the Cache-Control header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting.

header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting. The origin web server does not send a Cache-Control or an Expires header.

Unless specifically set in a page rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.

For more information on setting the Browser Cache TTL, see Set Browser Cache TTL.