Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI
This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying your first application with Cloudflare AI. You will build a fully-featured AI-powered application, using tools like Workers AI, Vectorize, D1, and Cloudflare Workers. At the end of this tutorial, you will have built an AI tool that allows you to store information and query it using a Large Language Model. This pattern, known as Retrieval Augmented Generation, or RAG, is a useful project you can build by combining multiple aspects of Cloudflare’s AI toolkit. You do not need to have experience working with AI tools to build this application.
1. Create a new Worker project
C3 (create-cloudflare-cli) is a command-line tool designed to help you setup and deploy Workers to Cloudflare as fast as possible.
Open a terminal window and run C3 to create your Worker project:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest
$ yarn create cloudflare@latest
This will prompt you to install the
create-cloudflare package, and lead you through setup.
For this guide, set up a basic Worker:
- Name your new Worker directory by specifying where you want to create your application.
- Select
"Hello World" scriptas the type of application you want to create.
- Answer
noto using TypeScript.
You will be asked if you would like to deploy the project to Cloudflare.
- If you choose to deploy, you will be asked to authenticate (if not logged in already), and your project will be deployed to the Cloudflare global network.
- If you choose not to deploy, go to the newly created project directory to begin writing code. Deploy your project by following the instructions in step 4.
In your project directory, C3 has generated the following:
wrangler.toml: Your Wrangler configuration file.
worker.js(in
/src): A minimal
'Hello World!'Worker written in ES module syntax.
package.json: A minimal Node dependencies configuration file.
package-lock.json: Refer to
npmdocumentation on
package-lock.json.
node_modules: Refer to
npmdocumentation
node_modules.
2. Develop with Wrangler CLI
The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, test, and deploy your Workers projects. C3 will install Wrangler in projects by default.
After you have created your first Worker, run the
wrangler dev command in the project directory to start a local server for developing your Worker. This will allow you to test your Worker locally during development.
$ npx wrangler dev
You will now be able to go to http://localhost:8787 to see your Worker running. Any changes you make to your code will trigger a rebuild, and reloading the page will show you the up-to-date output of your Worker.
3. Adding the AI package
To begin using Cloudflare’s AI products, you can add the
@cloudflare/ai package to your application, and enable the
AI binding in your application configuration. This will allow you to query a large language model from directly inside your code.
First, install the
@cloudflare/ai package:
$ npm install @cloudflare/ai
Next, add the
ai block to
wrangler.toml. This will set up a binding to Cloudflare’s AI models in your code that you can use to interact with the available AI models on the platform:
wrangler.toml
[[ai]]
binding = "AI"
Now, find the
src/index.js file. Inside the
fetch handler, you can query the
LLM binding:
src/index.js
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare.com/ai'
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const ai = new Ai(env.AI)
const answer = await ai.run( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { inputs: [ { role: 'user', content: `What is the square root of 9?` } ] } )
return new Response(JSON.stringify(answer)) }
}
By querying the LLM binding, we can interact directly with the Cloudflare AI large language model directly in our code.
You can deploy your Worker using
wrangler:
$ npx wrangler deploy
Making a request to your Worker will now return a response from the LLM binding.
$ curl https://example.username.workers.dev{"response":"Answer: The square root of 9 is 3."}
4. Adding embeddings using Cloudflare D1 and Vectorize
Embeddings allow you to add additional capabilities to the language models you can use in your Cloudflare AI projects. This is done via Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database.
To begin using Vectorize, create a new embeddings index using
wrangler. This index will store vectors with 768 dimensions, and will use cosine similarity to determine which vectors are most similar to each other:
$ wrangler vectorize indexes create vector-index --dimensions=768 --metric=cosine
Then, add the configuration details for your new Vectorize index to
wrangler.toml:
# ... existing wrangler configuration[[vectorize]]binding = "VECTOR_INDEX"index = "vector-index"
A vector index allows you to store a collection of dimensions, which are floating point numbers used to represent your data. When you want to query the vector database, you can also convert your query into dimensions. Vectorize is designed to efficiently determine which stored vectors are most similar to your query.
To implement the searching feature, you must set up a D1 database from Cloudflare. In D1, you can store your app’s data. Then, you change this data into a vector format. When someone searches and it matches the vector, you can show them the matching data.
Create a new D1 database using
wrangler:
$ wrangler d1 database create database
Then, add the configuration details for your new D1 database to
wrangler.toml:
# ... existing wrangler configuration[[d1]]binding = "DATABASE"database_name = "database"
In this application, we’ll create a
notes table in D1, which will allow us to store notes and later retrieve them in Vectorize. To create this table, run a SQL command using
wrangler d1 execute:
$ wrangler d1 execute --command "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS notes (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, text TEXT NOT NULL)"
Now, we can add a new note to our database using
wrangler d1 execute:
$ wrangler d1 execute "INSERT INTO notes (text) VALUES ('The best pizza topping is pepperoni')"
5. Creating notes and adding them to Vectorize
To expand on your Workers function in order to handle multiple routes, we will add
hono, a routing library for Workers. This will allow us to create a new route for adding notes to our database. Install
hono using
npm:
$ npm install hono
Then, import
hono into your
src/index.js file. You should also update the
fetch handler to use
hono:
src/index.js
import Hono from "hono"
const app = new Hono()
app.get('/', async (c) => { const ai = new Ai(c.env.AI)
const answer = await ai.run( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { inputs: [ { role: 'user', content: `What is the square root of 9?` } ] } )
return c.json(answer)
})
export default app
This will establish a route at the root path
/ that is functionally equivalent to the previous version of your application. Now, we can add a new route for adding notes to our database:
src/index.js
app.post('/notes', async (c) => { const ai = new Ai(c.env.AI)
const { text } = await c.req.json() if (!text) c.throw(400, "Missing text")
const { results } = await c.env.DATABASE.prepare("INSERT INTO notes (text) VALUES (?) RETURNING *") .bind(text) .run()
const record = results.length ? results[0] : null
if (!record) c.throw(500, "Failed to create note")
const { data } = await ai.run('@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5', { text: [text] }) const values = data[0]
if (!values) c.throw(500, "Failed to generate vector embedding")
const { id } = record const inserted = await c.env.VECTOR_INDEX.upsert([ { id: id.toString(), values, } ])
return c.json({ id, text, inserted })
})
This function does the following things:
- Parse the JSON body of the request to get the
textfield.
- Insert a new row into the
notestable in D1, and retrieve the
idof the new row.
- Convert the
textinto a vector using the
embeddingsmodel of the LLM binding.
- Upsert the
idand
vectorsinto the
vector-indexindex in Vectorize.
- Return the
idand
textof the new note as JSON.
By doing this, you will create a new vector representation of the note, which can be used to retrieve the note later.
6. Querying Vectorize to retrieve notes
To complete your code, you can update the root path (
/) to query Vectorize. You will convert the query into a vector, and then use the
vector-index index to find the most similar vectors.
Since we are using cosine similarity, the vectors with the highest cosine similarity will be the most similar to the query. We can introduce a
SIMILIARITY_CUTOFF to only return vectors that are above a certain similarity threshold. In this case, we will use a cutoff of
0.75, but you can adjust this value to suit your needs.
Then, you can retrieve the notes that match the most similar vectors. Once you have found the notes, you can insert them as context into the prompt for the LLM binding. We’ll update the prompt to include the context, and to ask the LLM to use the context when responding.
Finally, you can query the LLM binding to get a response.
src/index.js
import { Hono } from 'hono'
const app = new Hono()
// Existing post route...
// app.post('/notes', async (c) => { ... })
app.get('/', async (c) => { const ai = new Ai(c.env.AI);
const question = c.req.query('text') || "What is the square root of 9?"
const embeddings = await ai.run('@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5', { text: question }) const vectors = embeddings.data[0]
const SIMILARITY_CUTOFF = 0.75 const vectorQuery = await c.env.VECTOR_INDEX.query(vectors, { topK: 1 }); const vecIds = vectorQuery.matches .filter(vec => vec.score > SIMILARITY_CUTOFF) .map(vec => vec.vectorId)
let notes = [] if (vecIds.length) { const query = `SELECT * FROM notes WHERE id IN (${vecIds.join(", ")})` const { results } = await c.env.DATABASE.prepare(query).bind().all() if (results) notes = results.map(vec => vec.text) }
const contextMessage = notes.length ? `Context:\n${notes.map(note => `- ${note}`).join("\n")}` : ""
const systemPrompt = `When answering the question or responding, use the context provided, if it is provided and relevant.`
const { response: answer } = await ai.run( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { inputs: [ ...(notes.length ? [{ role: 'system', content: contextMessage }] : []), { role: 'system', content: systemPrompt }, { role: 'user', content: question } ] } )
return c.text(answer);
})
app.onError((err, c) => { return c.text(err)
})
export default app
7. Deploy your project
If you did not deploy your Worker during step 1, deploy your Worker via Wrangler, to a
*.workers.dev subdomain, or a Custom Domain, if you have one configured. If you have not configured any subdomain or domain, Wrangler will prompt you during the publish process to set one up.
$ npx wrangler deploy
Preview your Worker at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
Related resources
To do more:
- Review Cloudflare’s AI documentation.
- Review Tutorials to build projects on Workers.
- Explore Examples to experiment with copy and paste Worker code.
- Understand how Workers works in Learning.
- Learn about Workers features and functionality in Platform.
- Set up Wrangler to programmatically create, test, and deploy your Worker projects.