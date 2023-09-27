Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI

This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying your first application with Cloudflare AI. You will build a fully-featured AI-powered application, using tools like Workers AI, Vectorize, D1, and Cloudflare Workers. At the end of this tutorial, you will have built an AI tool that allows you to store information and query it using a Large Language Model. This pattern, known as Retrieval Augmented Generation, or RAG, is a useful project you can build by combining multiple aspects of Cloudflare’s AI toolkit. You do not need to have experience working with AI tools to build this application.

​​ 1. Create a new Worker project

C3 (create-cloudflare-cli) is a command-line tool designed to help you setup and deploy Workers to Cloudflare as fast as possible.

Open a terminal window and run C3 to create your Worker project:

$ npm create cloudflare@latest

This will prompt you to install the create-cloudflare External link icon Open external link package, and lead you through setup.

For this guide, set up a basic Worker:

Name your new Worker directory by specifying where you want to create your application. Select "Hello World" script as the type of application you want to create. Answer no to using TypeScript.

You will be asked if you would like to deploy the project to Cloudflare.

If you choose to deploy, you will be asked to authenticate (if not logged in already), and your project will be deployed to the Cloudflare global network.

If you choose not to deploy, go to the newly created project directory to begin writing code. Deploy your project by following the instructions in step 4 .

In your project directory, C3 has generated the following:

​​ 2. Develop with Wrangler CLI

The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, test, and deploy your Workers projects. C3 will install Wrangler in projects by default.

After you have created your first Worker, run the wrangler dev command in the project directory to start a local server for developing your Worker. This will allow you to test your Worker locally during development.



$ npx wrangler dev

If you have not used Wrangler before, it will try to open your web browser to login with your Cloudflare account. If you have issues with this step or you do not have access to a browser interface, refer to the wrangler login documentation for more information.

You will now be able to go to http://localhost:8787 External link icon Open external link to see your Worker running. Any changes you make to your code will trigger a rebuild, and reloading the page will show you the up-to-date output of your Worker.

​​ 3. Adding the AI package

To begin using Cloudflare’s AI products, you can add the @cloudflare/ai package to your application, and enable the AI binding in your application configuration. This will allow you to query a large language model from directly inside your code.

First, install the @cloudflare/ai package:



$ npm install @cloudflare/ai

Next, add the ai block to wrangler.toml . This will set up a binding to Cloudflare’s AI models in your code that you can use to interact with the available AI models on the platform:

wrangler.toml [ [ ai ] ] binding = "AI"

Now, find the src/index.js file. Inside the fetch handler, you can query the LLM binding:

src/index.js import { Ai } from '@cloudflare.com/ai' export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) const answer = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { inputs : [ { role : 'user' , content : ` What is the square root of 9? ` } ] } ) return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( answer ) ) } }

By querying the LLM binding, we can interact directly with the Cloudflare AI large language model directly in our code.

You can deploy your Worker using wrangler :



$ npx wrangler deploy

Making a request to your Worker will now return a response from the LLM binding.



$ curl https://example.username.workers.dev {"response":"Answer: The square root of 9 is 3."}

​​ 4. Adding embeddings using Cloudflare D1 and Vectorize

Embeddings allow you to add additional capabilities to the language models you can use in your Cloudflare AI projects. This is done via Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database.

To begin using Vectorize, create a new embeddings index using wrangler . This index will store vectors with 768 dimensions, and will use cosine similarity to determine which vectors are most similar to each other:



$ wrangler vectorize indexes create vector-index --dimensions=768 --metric=cosine

Then, add the configuration details for your new Vectorize index to wrangler.toml :



[ [ vectorize ] ] binding = "VECTOR_INDEX" index = "vector-index"

A vector index allows you to store a collection of dimensions, which are floating point numbers used to represent your data. When you want to query the vector database, you can also convert your query into dimensions. Vectorize is designed to efficiently determine which stored vectors are most similar to your query.

To implement the searching feature, you must set up a D1 database from Cloudflare. In D1, you can store your app’s data. Then, you change this data into a vector format. When someone searches and it matches the vector, you can show them the matching data.

Create a new D1 database using wrangler :



$ wrangler d1 database create database

Then, add the configuration details for your new D1 database to wrangler.toml :



[ [ d1 ] ] binding = "DATABASE" database_name = "database"

In this application, we’ll create a notes table in D1, which will allow us to store notes and later retrieve them in Vectorize. To create this table, run a SQL command using wrangler d1 execute :



$ wrangler d1 execute --command "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS notes (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, text TEXT NOT NULL)"

Now, we can add a new note to our database using wrangler d1 execute :



$ wrangler d1 execute "INSERT INTO notes (text) VALUES ('The best pizza topping is pepperoni')"

​​ 5. Creating notes and adding them to Vectorize

To expand on your Workers function in order to handle multiple routes, we will add hono , a routing library for Workers. This will allow us to create a new route for adding notes to our database. Install hono using npm :



$ npm install hono

Then, import hono into your src/index.js file. You should also update the fetch handler to use hono :

src/index.js import Hono from "hono" const app = new Hono ( ) app . get ( '/' , async ( c ) => { const ai = new Ai ( c . env . AI ) const answer = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { inputs : [ { role : 'user' , content : ` What is the square root of 9? ` } ] } ) return c . json ( answer ) } ) export default app

This will establish a route at the root path / that is functionally equivalent to the previous version of your application. Now, we can add a new route for adding notes to our database:

src/index.js app . post ( '/notes' , async ( c ) => { const ai = new Ai ( c . env . AI ) const { text } = await c . req . json ( ) if ( ! text ) c . throw ( 400 , "Missing text" ) const { results } = await c . env . DATABASE . prepare ( "INSERT INTO notes (text) VALUES (?) RETURNING *" ) . bind ( text ) . run ( ) const record = results . length ? results [ 0 ] : null if ( ! record ) c . throw ( 500 , "Failed to create note" ) const { data } = await ai . run ( '@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5' , { text : [ text ] } ) const values = data [ 0 ] if ( ! values ) c . throw ( 500 , "Failed to generate vector embedding" ) const { id } = record const inserted = await c . env . VECTOR_INDEX . upsert ( [ { id : id . toString ( ) , values , } ] ) return c . json ( { id , text , inserted } ) } )

This function does the following things:

Parse the JSON body of the request to get the text field. Insert a new row into the notes table in D1, and retrieve the id of the new row. Convert the text into a vector using the embeddings model of the LLM binding. Upsert the id and vectors into the vector-index index in Vectorize. Return the id and text of the new note as JSON.

By doing this, you will create a new vector representation of the note, which can be used to retrieve the note later.

​​ 6. Querying Vectorize to retrieve notes

To complete your code, you can update the root path ( / ) to query Vectorize. You will convert the query into a vector, and then use the vector-index index to find the most similar vectors.

Since we are using cosine similarity, the vectors with the highest cosine similarity will be the most similar to the query. We can introduce a SIMILIARITY_CUTOFF to only return vectors that are above a certain similarity threshold. In this case, we will use a cutoff of 0.75 , but you can adjust this value to suit your needs.

Then, you can retrieve the notes that match the most similar vectors. Once you have found the notes, you can insert them as context into the prompt for the LLM binding. We’ll update the prompt to include the context, and to ask the LLM to use the context when responding.

Finally, you can query the LLM binding to get a response.

src/index.js import { Hono } from 'hono' const app = new Hono ( ) app . get ( '/' , async ( c ) => { const ai = new Ai ( c . env . AI ) ; const question = c . req . query ( 'text' ) || "What is the square root of 9?" const embeddings = await ai . run ( '@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5' , { text : question } ) const vectors = embeddings . data [ 0 ] const SIMILARITY_CUTOFF = 0.75 const vectorQuery = await c . env . VECTOR_INDEX . query ( vectors , { topK : 1 } ) ; const vecIds = vectorQuery . matches . filter ( vec => vec . score > SIMILARITY_CUTOFF ) . map ( vec => vec . vectorId ) let notes = [ ] if ( vecIds . length ) { const query = ` SELECT * FROM notes WHERE id IN ( ${ vecIds . join ( ", " ) } ) ` const { results } = await c . env . DATABASE . prepare ( query ) . bind ( ) . all ( ) if ( results ) notes = results . map ( vec => vec . text ) } const contextMessage = notes . length ? ` Context:

${ notes . map ( note => ` - ${ note } ` ) . join ( "

" ) } ` : "" const systemPrompt = ` When answering the question or responding, use the context provided, if it is provided and relevant. ` const { response : answer } = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { inputs : [ ... ( notes . length ? [ { role : 'system' , content : contextMessage } ] : [ ] ) , { role : 'system' , content : systemPrompt } , { role : 'user' , content : question } ] } ) return c . text ( answer ) ; } ) app . onError ( ( err , c ) => { return c . text ( err ) } ) export default app

​​ 7. Deploy your project

If you did not deploy your Worker during step 1, deploy your Worker via Wrangler, to a *.workers.dev subdomain, or a Custom Domain, if you have one configured. If you have not configured any subdomain or domain, Wrangler will prompt you during the publish process to set one up.



$ npx wrangler deploy

Preview your Worker at <YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev . Note When pushing to your *.workers.dev subdomain for the first time, you may see 523 errors while DNS is propagating. These errors should resolve themselves after a minute or so.

