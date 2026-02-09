Yamaha RTX Router

This tutorial describes how to configure the Yamaha RTX840 and RTX1300 series router to connect to Cloudflare Magic WAN via IPsec tunnels.

Testing environment

These configurations were tested on the Yamaha RTX840 and RTX1300 series with the following firmware versions:

RTX840 series : 23.02.02

: 23.02.02 RTX1300 series: 23.00.17

Magic WAN configuration

You need to add IPsec tunnels and static routes to your Cloudflare account via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Before proceeding, ensure that you have the anycast IPs associated with your account. Check with your Cloudflare account team if you do not yet have them.

Magic IPsec tunnels

Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnel. When creating your IPsec tunnel, make sure you define the following settings: Tunnel name : Enter your tunnel name. In this example, it is RTX840-vpn01 .

: Enter your tunnel name. In this example, it is . Interface address : Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is 172.30.223.2/31 .

: Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is . Customer endpoint : Enter the WAN IP address of your RTX router. In our example, this is 194.xx.xx.xx . This is the fixed public IPv4 address you get from your ISP for your internet service.

: Enter the WAN IP address of your RTX router. In our example, this is . This is the fixed public IPv4 address you get from your ISP for your internet service. Cloudflare endpoint : The Cloudflare anycast IP assigned to you by your account team.

: The Cloudflare anycast IP assigned to you by your account team. Health check rate : Medium.

: Medium. Health check type : Request.

: Request. Health check direction : Bidirectional.

: Bidirectional. Health check target : Default.

: Default. Pre-shared key : Select Use my own pre-shared key and paste a secure key of your own.

: Select and paste a secure key of your own. Replay protection: Do not check the box, to keep this disabled. After you create your tunnel, the Cloudflare dashboard will load a list of tunnels set up for your account. Select the IPsec tunnel you have just created, and check the following setting: FQDN ID: Copy this ID and save it. You will need it when configuring the IPsec tunnel on your RTX router.

Magic static routes

Static routes are required for any networks that will be reached via the IPsec tunnel. In our example, there is one network: 172.16.2.0/24 .

Follow the Configure static routes instructions to create a static route (settings not mentioned here can be left with their default values):

Description : RTX840-lan01

: Prefix : 172.16.2.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: RTX840-vpn01

RTX router configuration

Use the CLI to configure these settings.

Route settings

ip route default gateway tunnel 1 ip route <Cloudflare Anycast IP> gateway <ISP provided Gateway IP> ip route < ISP's DNS server IP > gateway <ISP provided Gateway IP>

LAN settings

ip lan1 address 172.16.2.254/24

Wired WAN settings

ip lan2 address 194.xx.xx.xx/29 ip lan2 nat descriptor 1000

IPsec VPN main side settings

tunnel select 1 ipsec tunnel 1 ipsec sa policy 1 1 esp aes256-cbc sha256-hmac anti-replay-check=off ipsec ike version 1 2 ipsec ike duration ipsec-sa 1 3600 ipsec ike duration isakmp-sa 1 28800 ipsec ike encryption 1 aes256-cbc ipsec ike group 1 modp2048 ipsec ike hash 1 sha256 ipsec ike keepalive log 1 off ipsec ike keepalive use 1 on rfc4306 10 6 ipsec ike local address 1 194.xx.xx.xx ipsec ike log 1 key-info message-info payload-info ipsec ike local name 1 <Cloudflare Magic IPsec Tunnel FQDN IP> fqdn ipsec ike pfs 1 on ipsec ike proposal-limitation 1 on ipsec ike pre-shared-key 1 text <Pre-shared key> ipsec ike remote address 1 <Cloudflare Anycast IP> ipsec ike remote name 1 <Cloudflare Anycast IP> ipv4-addr ip tunnel address 172.30.223.3/31 ip tunnel tcp mss limit auto tunnel enable 1 ipsec auto refresh on ! Note: 172.30.223.3/31 is internal tunnel IP on the RTX side.

NAT settings

nat descriptor type 1000 masquerade nat descriptor address outer 1000 primary nat descriptor masquerade static 1000 1 194.xx.xx.xx udp 500 nat descriptor masquerade static 1000 2 194.xx.xx.xx esp

DHCP settings

dhcp service server dhcp server rfc2131 compliant except remain-silent dhcp scope 1 172.16.2.2-172.16.2.191/24

DNS settings

dns host lan1 dns server select 1 <ISP's DNS server IP> any . dns private address spoof on

Connection test

In the Yamaha RTX router CLI, you can run show ipsec sa and show status tunnel to check the status of the IPsec VPN.

show ipsec sa

Total: isakmp:1 send:1 recv:1 sa sgw isakmp connection dir life[s] remote-id ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1 1 - ike - 27384 （Cloudflare Anycast IP） 2 1 1 tun[0001]esp send 2185 （Cloudflare Anycast IP） 3 1 1 tun[0001]esp recv 2185 （Cloudflare Anycast IP）

show status tunnel 1