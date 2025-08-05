Register a hardware Magic WAN Connector
To set up and use a hardware Magic WAN Connector box, you first need to register it with your account. This is not applicable to Virtual Magic WAN Connector.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Magic WAN > Configuration.
- Under Connectors, select Register your appliance.
- In Appliance details > Serial number, insert the serial number for your device. You can optionally add notes about the Magic WAN Connector you are adding to the dashboard.
- (Optional) Select Add below Serial number to add multiple Magic WAN Connectors at once to your account.
- Select Register appliance.
Your device is now registered with your account. Select Add on-ramps to continue with the setup process, or Return to connections to check your newly added Connector.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-