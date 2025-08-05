Register a hardware Magic WAN Connector

To set up and use a hardware Magic WAN Connector box, you first need to register it with your account. This is not applicable to Virtual Magic WAN Connector.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Magic WAN > Configuration. Under Connectors, select Register your appliance. In Appliance details > Serial number, insert the serial number for your device. You can optionally add notes about the Magic WAN Connector you are adding to the dashboard. (Optional) Select Add below Serial number to add multiple Magic WAN Connectors at once to your account. Select Register appliance.

Your device is now registered with your account. Select Add on-ramps to continue with the setup process, or Return to connections to check your newly added Connector.