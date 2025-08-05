Edit traffic steering settings

You can only add or remove applications to Breakout traffic and Prioritized traffic. To add or remove applications:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Magic WAN > Connector on-ramps (beta). Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit. Go to Traffic steering > Breakout traffic or Prioritized traffic. Select Add to add a new application. To delete an application, find the one you want to delete from Breakout traffic or Prioritized traffic > select the three dots next to it > Remove.