Edit sites
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Magic WAN > Network overview (beta).
- Find the site you want to make changes on > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
- In Basic information, make changes to the site's name, description, and geographic coordinates.
- In On-ramps, add new on-ramps to your site. You can also remove existing ones.
