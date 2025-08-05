 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Edit sites

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Magic WAN > Network overview (beta).
  3. Find the site you want to make changes on > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  4. In Basic information, make changes to the site's name, description, and geographic coordinates.
  5. In On-ramps, add new on-ramps to your site. You can also remove existing ones.