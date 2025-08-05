 Skip to content
Edit network settings

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Magic WAN > Connector on-ramps (beta).
  3. Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  4. Go to Network configuration > WAN configuration or LAN configuration.
  5. Find the WAN/LAN you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  6. Make the necessary changes.
  7. Select Save.