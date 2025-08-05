Edit network settings
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Magic WAN > Connector on-ramps (beta).
- Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
- Go to Network configuration > WAN configuration or LAN configuration.
- Find the WAN/LAN you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
- Make the necessary changes.
- Select Save.
