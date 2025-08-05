 Skip to content
Edit basic information

In Basic information, you can change the name and description of your on-ramp.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Magic WAN > Connector on-ramps (beta).
  3. Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  4. In Basic information make the necessary changes.
  5. Select Save.