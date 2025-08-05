Default password
Magic WAN Connector ships to you with a default password that enables you to access the hardware box or the virtual machine. Cloudflare recommends that you change this password after the first boot.
Your Connector's default password is the serial number (also known as a Service Tag for Dell devices), all uppercase followed by an
! (exclamation mark). For example,
A1B2C3D!
Your Virtual Connector's default password is the last seven characters of your license key, all uppercase, plus an
! (exclamation mark).
For example, if your license key is
mconn-abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz, your default password will be
TUVWXYZ!.
