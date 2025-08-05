Magic WAN Connector ships to you with a default password that enables you to access the hardware box or the virtual machine. Cloudflare recommends that you change this password after the first boot.

Default password to access hardware Connector

Your Connector's default password is the serial number (also known as a Service Tag for Dell devices), all uppercase followed by an ! (exclamation mark). For example, A1B2C3D!

Default password to access Virtual Connector

Your Virtual Connector's default password is the last seven characters of your license key, all uppercase, plus an ! (exclamation mark).