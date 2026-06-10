Manage hosted images with Workers
A binding connects your Worker to external resources on the Developer Platform, like Images, R2 buckets, or KV namespaces.
When managing hosted images, the Images binding lets your Worker upload, list, retrieve, update, and delete hosted images without calling the REST API directly. The
hosted namespace exposes storage and management operations. This binding can also be used to optimize hosted images.
Bindings can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the Wrangler configuration file in your project's directory.
To bind Images to your Worker, add the following to your Wrangler configuration file:
Within your Worker code, you can manage hosted images using the
env.IMAGES.hosted namespace.
The
env.IMAGES.hosted namespace lets you upload and list images across your account. To manage a specific image, call
.image(imageId) to get a handle, then call a method on it.
Uploads a new image to your account. You can pass image bytes as a stream or an
ArrayBuffer. Returns
ImageMetadata.
Accepts the following options as an
ImageUploadOptions object:
id
string— A custom ID to assign to the image. If omitted, Cloudflare generates a UUID. Refer to Upload to a custom path.
filename
string— The filename to associate with the image.
requireSignedURLs
boolean— Sets whether the image should require a signed URL to view. Defaults to
false.
metadata
Record<string, unknown>— Arbitrary metadata to store alongside the image.
creator
string— A user-defined identifier for the image creator.
encoding
'base64'— Set to
base64if the provided bytes are base64-encoded. The binding will decode them before upload.
Lists images in your account with pagination. Returns
ImageList.
Accepts the following options as an
ImageListOptions object:
limit
number— The maximum number of images to return in a page.
cursor
string— The continuation token returned by the previous
list()call. Omit on the first page.
sortOrder
'asc' | 'desc'— The order to sort results in by
uploadedtimestamp. Defaults to
asc.
creator
string— Filter results to images uploaded with this creator identifier.
Returns a handle for a single hosted image. The
imageId can be the Cloudflare-generated UUID or a custom ID.
The handle itself does not make a network request, so it is cheap to construct.
Gets the metadata for an image. Returns
ImageMetadata or
null if no image with the given ID exists.
Gets the raw bytes of an image. Returns
ReadableStream<Uint8Array> or
null if no image with the given ID exists. This streams the original uploaded file. Pass the image bytes to
.input() to optimize before serving, or use the URLs returned in
ImageMetadata.variants or the image delivery URL to serve a predefined variant.
Updates the metadata or access controls for an image. All fields are optional; only the specified fields will be changed. Returns
ImageMetadata with the updated values.
Accepts the following options as an
ImageUpdateOptions object:
requireSignedURLs
boolean— Whether signed URLs should be required to view the image. Cannot be set to
trueon an image that was uploaded with a custom ID.
metadata
Record<string, unknown>— Replacement metadata for the image. This replaces the existing metadata rather than merging into it.
creator
string— A user-defined identifier for the image creator.
Deletes an image. Returns
true if the image was deleted or
false if no image with the given ID existed.
Set
encoding: "base64" and the binding will decode the body for you before uploading.
This example fetches an image from a remote URL, uploads it into your Images account, and returns the first variant URL.
Returned by operations that retrieve, create, or update an image.
id
string
- The unique identifier for the image.
filename
stringoptional
- The original filename supplied at upload time.
uploaded
stringoptional
- The date and time the image was uploaded, as an ISO 8601 string.
requireSignedURLs
boolean
- Whether signed URLs are required to access this image. Refer to Serve private images.
meta
Record<string, unknown>optional
- User-supplied metadata associated with the image.
variants
Array<string>
- Fully-formed URLs for each variant configured on your account. Refer to Create variants.
draft
booleanoptional
- Whether the image is in a draft state (no bytes uploaded yet). Drafts are typically only seen on accounts using Direct Creator Uploads.
creator
stringoptional
- A user-defined identifier for the image creator.
Returned by
list().
images
Array<ImageMetadata>
- The images in this page of results.
cursor
stringoptional
- A continuation token to pass to the next
list()call. Only present when there are more results.
- A continuation token to pass to the next
listComplete
boolean
truewhen there are no further pages,
falseotherwise.
-
Methods that fail throw an
ImagesError —
.upload(),
.list(),
.update() — with the following properties:
code
number
- A numeric error code that identifies the failure mode.
message
string
- A human-readable description of the error.
Methods that fetch a single image —
.details(),
.bytes(), and
.delete() — return
null or
false for "not found" rather than throwing.
You may want to wrap operations that can throw in a
try...catch block.
When you run
wrangler dev, operations for managing hosted images are served by a local mock that stores images in an embedded KV namespace. The mock supports every method documented on this page, so you can develop and test your Worker offline.
The mock is only suitable for local development. To exercise the real Images service from your local environment, run
wrangler dev --remote.
- Optimize with Workers — Use the binding to optimize images from a Worker.
- Upload via the REST API — The equivalent HTTP API.
- Manage hosted images — Dashboard and API workflows for managing stored images.