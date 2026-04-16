Serve private images
You can serve private images by using signed URL tokens. When an image requires a signed URL, the image cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a variant set to always allow public access.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page.Go to Hosted images
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Select Keys.
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Copy your key and use it to generate an expiring tokenized URL.
Signed URLs are generated server-side to protect your signing key. The example below uses a Cloudflare Worker, but the same signing logic can be implemented in any backend environment (Node.js, Python, PHP, Go, etc.).
The Worker accepts a regular Images URL and returns a signed URL that expires after one day. Adjust the
EXPIRATION value to set a different expiry period.