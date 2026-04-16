You can serve private images by using signed URL tokens. When an image requires a signed URL, the image cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a variant set to always allow public access.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page. Go to Hosted images Select Keys. Copy your key and use it to generate an expiring tokenized URL.

Note Private images do not currently support custom paths.

Generate signed URLs from your backend

Signed URLs are generated server-side to protect your signing key. The example below uses a Cloudflare Worker, but the same signing logic can be implemented in any backend environment (Node.js, Python, PHP, Go, etc.).

The Worker accepts a regular Images URL and returns a signed URL that expires after one day. Adjust the EXPIRATION value to set a different expiry period.

Note Never hardcode your signing key in source code. Store it as a secret using npx wrangler secret put and access it via the env parameter. For more information, refer to Secrets.