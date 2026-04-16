Upload via custom path
You can use a custom ID path to upload an image instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID).
Custom paths support:
- Up to 1,024 characters.
- Any number of subpaths.
- The UTF-8 encoding standard ↗ for characters.
Make a
POST request using the example below as reference. You can use custom ID paths when you upload via a URL or with a direct file upload.
After successfully uploading the image, you will receive a response similar to the example below.