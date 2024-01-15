Changelog
Images upload widget
Use the upload widget to integrate Cloudflare Images into your application by embedding the script into a static HTML page or installing a package that works with your preferred framework. To try out the upload widget, sign up for the the closed beta.
Face cropping
Crop and resize images of people's faces at scale using the existing gravity parameter and saliency detection, which sets the focal point of an image based on the most visually interesting pixels. To apply face cropping to your image optimization, sign up for the closed beta.
Cloudflare Images and Images Resizing merge
Cloudflare Images and Images Resizing merged to create a more centralized and unified experience for Cloudflare Images. To learn more about the merge, refer to the blog post.