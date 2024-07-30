Troubleshooting

​​ Requests without resizing enabled

Does the response have a Cf-Resized header? If not, then resizing has not been attempted. Possible causes:

The feature is not enabled in the Cloudflare Dashboard.

There is another Worker running on the same request. Resizing is “forgotten” as soon as one Worker calls another. Do not use Workers scoped to the entire domain /* .

. Preview in the Editor in Cloudflare Dashboard does not simulate image resizing. You must deploy the Worker and test from another browser tab instead.

​​ Error responses from resizing

When resizing fails, the response body contains an error message explaining the reason, as well as the Cf-Resized header containing err=code :

9401 — The required arguments in {cf:image{…}} options are missing or are invalid. Try again. Refer to Fetch options for supported arguments.

9402 — The image was too large or the connection was interrupted. Refer to Supported formats and limitations for more information.

9403 — A request loop occurred because the image was already resized or the Worker fetched its own URL. Verify your Worker path and image path on the server do not overlap.

occurred because the image was already resized or the Worker fetched its own URL. Verify your Worker path and image path on the server do not overlap. 9406 & 9419 — The image URL is a non-HTTPS URL or the URL has spaces or unescaped Unicode. Check your URL and try again.

9407 — A lookup error occurred with the origin server’s domain name. Check your DNS settings and try again.

9404 — The image does not exist on the origin server or the URL used to resize the image is wrong. Verify the image exists and check the URL.

9408 — The origin server returned an HTTP 4xx status code and may be denying access to the image. Confirm your image settings and try again.

9509 — The origin server returned an HTTP 5xx status code. This is most likely a problem with the origin server-side software, not the resizing.

9412 — The origin server returned a non-image, for example, an HTML page. This usually happens when an invalid URL is specified or server-side software has printed an error or presented a login page.

9413 — The image exceeds the maximum image area of 100 megapixels. Use a smaller image and try again.

9420 — The origin server redirected to an invalid URL. Confirm settings at your origin and try again.

9421 — The origin server redirected too many times. Confirm settings at your origin and try again.

9504, 9505, & 9510 — The origin server could not be contacted because the origin server may be down or overloaded. Try again later.

9523 — The /cdn-cgi/image/ resizing service could not perform resizing. This may happen when an image has invalid format. Use correctly formatted image and try again.

9524 — The /cdn-cgi/image/ resizing service could not perform resizing. This may happen when an image URL is intercepted by a Worker. As an alternative you can resize within the Worker . This can also happen when using a pages.dev URL of a Cloudflare Pages project. In that case, you can use a Custom Domain instead.

9511 — The image format is not supported. Refer to Supported formats and limitations to learn about supported input and output formats.

to learn about supported input and output formats. 9522 — The image exceeded the processing limit. This may happen briefly after purging an entire zone or when files with very large dimensions are requested. If the problem persists, contact support.

9424, 9516, 9517, 9518, 9522 & 9523 — Internal errors. Please contact support if you encounter these errors.

Maximum image size is 100 megapixels (meaning 10.000×10.000 pixels large). Maximum file size is 100 MB. GIF/WebP animations are limited to 50 megapixels total (sum of sizes of all frames).

Image Resizing is not compatible with Bringing Your Own IPs (BYOIP) .

​​ Authorization and cookies are not supported

Image requests to the origin will be anonymized (no cookies, no auth, no custom headers). This is because we have to have one public cache for resized images, and it would be unsafe to share images that are personalized for individual visitors.

However, in cases where customers agree to store such images in public cache, Cloudflare supports resizing images through Workers on authenticated origins.

​​ Caching and purging

Changes to image dimensions or other resizing options always take effect immediately — no purging necessary.

Image requests consists of two parts: running Worker code, and image processing. The Worker code is always executed and uncached. Results of image processing are cached for one hour or longer if origin server’s Cache-Control header allows. Source image is cached using regular caching rules. Resizing follows redirects internally, so the redirects are cached too.

Because responses from Workers themselves are not cached at the edge, purging of Worker URLs does nothing. Resized image variants are cached together under their source’s URL. When purging, use the (full-size) source image’s URL, rather than URLs of the Worker that requested resizing.