Cloudflare gives you the option to transform remote images, or upload into Images storage.

If you have a paid Images plan, you can upload an image using the following methods:

Upload directly through the dashboard. This is primarily used for one-off uploads.

Upload using API endpoints.

Import images from S3 using Sourcing Kit.

Upload via dashboard

To upload an image from the dashboard, follow these steps:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account. Go to the Images & Stream → Hosted images tab. Drag and drop your image in the Quick Upload section. Alternatively, you can browse to select your image from your local disk. When your image successfully uploads, your image will appear in the list of files.

Upload using API

Upload, manage, and delete hosted images from the Images API.

The Images API endpoint uses the following format:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1

When uploading through the API, you can use the following features:

Upload an image from your local machine or from a URL.

Upload your image to a custom ID path rather than the path automatically generated by our Universal Unique Identifier (UUID).

The Direct Creator API lets you accept image uploads from your users without exposing your API token.

The Batch API returns a batch token that you can use to upload, manage, and delete images while bypassing Cloudflare’s global rate limits.

Import from S3

Sourcing Kit is a data migration service that lets you copy objects from your Amazon S3 bucket to your Images storage.

With Sourcing Kit, you can:

Define repositories of images to bulk import.

Reuse existing sources and import only new images, skipping any other images that were already imported.

Define target paths and prefixes for imported images.

Learn more about Sourcing Kit.