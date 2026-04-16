STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/storage/upload-images/upload-file-worker/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/storage/upload-images/upload-file-worker/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt. For bulk access (single file, use for large-context ingestion or vectorization): this product's full docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/llms-full.txt. All Cloudflare docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms-full.txt.
You can use an AI Worker to generate an image and then upload that image to store it in Cloudflare Images. For more information about using Workers AI to generate an image, refer to the SDXL-Lightning Model.