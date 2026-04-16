Upload via URL

Before you upload an image, check the list of supported formats and dimensions to confirm your image will be accepted.

You can use the Images API to use a URL of an image instead of uploading the data.

Make a POST request using the example below as reference. Keep in mind that the --form 'file=<FILE>' and --form 'url=<URL>' fields are mutually exclusive.

Note The metadata included in the request is never shared with end-users.

Terminal window curl --request POST \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ account_id}/images/v1 \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --form 'url=https://[user:password@]example.com/<PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'metadata={"key":"value"}' \ --form 'requireSignedURLs=false'

After successfully uploading the image, you will receive a response similar to the example below.

{ " result " : { " id " : "2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901" , " filename " : "image.jpeg" , " metadata " : { " key " : "value" }, " uploaded " : "2022-01-31T16:39:28.458Z" , " requireSignedURLs " : false , " variants " : [ "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/public" , "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/thumbnail" ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

If your origin server returns an error while fetching the images, the API response will return a 4xx error.