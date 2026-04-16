Transform via Workers
Using Workers to transform with a custom URL scheme gives you powerful programmatic control over every image request.
Here are a few examples of the flexibility that Workers give you:
- Use a custom URL scheme. Instead of specifying pixel dimensions in image URLs, use preset names such as
thumbnailand
large.
- Hide the actual location of the original image. You can store images in an external S3 bucket or a hidden folder on your server without exposing that information in URLs.
- Implement content negotiation. This is useful to adapt image sizes, formats and quality dynamically based on the device and condition of the network.
The resizing feature is accessed via the options of a
fetch() subrequest inside a Worker. The
fetch() function accepts parameters in the second argument inside the
{cf: {image: {…}}} object.
In your worker, where you would fetch the image using
fetch(request), add options like in the following example:
These typings are also available in our Workers TypeScript definitions library ↗.
Create a new script in the Workers section of the Cloudflare dashboard. Scope your Worker script to a path dedicated to serving assets, such as
/images/* or
/assets/*. Only supported image formats can be resized. Attempting to resize any other type of resource (CSS, HTML) will result in an error.
It is best to keep the path handled by the Worker separate from the path to original (unresized) images, to avoid request loops caused by the image resizing worker calling itself. For example, store your images in
example.com/originals/ directory, and handle resizing via
example.com/thumbnails/* path that fetches images from the
/originals/ directory. If source images are stored in a location that is handled by a Worker, you must prevent the Worker from creating an infinite loop.
To perform resizing and optimizations, the Worker must be able to fetch the original, unresized image from your origin server. If the path handled by your Worker overlaps with the path where images are stored on your server, it could cause an infinite loop by the Worker trying to request images from itself.
You must detect which requests must go directly to the origin server. When the
image-resizing string is present in the
Via header, it means that it is a request coming from another Worker and should be directed to the origin server:
The script preview of the Worker editor ignores
fetch() options, and will always fetch unresized images. To see the effect of image transformations you must deploy the Worker script and use it outside of the editor.
When an image cannot be resized — for example, because the image does not exist or the resizing parameters were invalid — the response will have an HTTP status indicating an error (for example,
400,
404, or
502).
By default, the error will be forwarded to the browser, but you can decide how to handle errors. For example, you can redirect the browser to the original, unresized image instead:
Keep in mind that if the original images on your server are very large, it may be better not to display failing images at all, than to fall back to overly large images that could use too much bandwidth, memory, or break page layout.
You can also replace failed images with a placeholder image:
Assuming you set up a Worker on
https://example.com/image-resizing to handle URLs like
https://example.com/image-resizing?width=80&image=https://example.com/uploads/avatar1.jpg:
When testing image resizing, please deploy the script first. Resizing will not be active in the online editor in the dashboard.
Resized images are always cached. They are cached as additional variants under a cache entry for the URL of the full-size source image in the
fetch subrequest. Do not worry about using many different Workers or many external URLs — they do not influence caching of resized images, and you do not need to do anything for resized images to be cached correctly.
If you use the
cacheKey fetch option to unify the caches of multiple source URLs, do not include any resizing options in the
cacheKey. Doing so will fragment the cache and hurt caching performance. The
cacheKey should reference only the full-size source image URL, not any of its resized versions.