Flexible variants allow you to create variants with dynamic resizing which can provide more options than regular variants allow. This option is not enabled by default.

Enable flexible variants via the Cloudflare dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page. Go to Hosted images Select the Delivery tab. Enable Flexible variants.

Enable flexible variants via the API

Make a PATCH request to the Update a variant endpoint.

Terminal window curl --request PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/images/v1/config \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"flexible_variants": true}'

After activation, you can use optimization parameters on any Cloudflare image. For example,

https://imagedelivery.net/{account_hash}/{image_id}/w=400,sharpen=3