Enable flexible variants
Flexible variants allow you to create variants with dynamic resizing which can provide more options than regular variants allow. This option is not enabled by default.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page.Go to Hosted images
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Select the Delivery tab.
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Enable Flexible variants.
Make a
PATCH request to the Update a variant endpoint.
After activation, you can use optimization parameters on any Cloudflare image. For example,
https://imagedelivery.net/{account_hash}/{image_id}/w=400,sharpen=3