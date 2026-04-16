Configure webhooks
You can set up webhooks to receive notifications about your upload workflow. This will send an HTTP POST request to a specified endpoint when an image either successfully uploads or fails to upload.
Currently, webhooks are supported only for direct creator uploads.
To receive notifications for direct creator uploads:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Notifications pages.Go to Notifications
-
Select Destinations.
-
From the Webhooks card, select Create.
-
Enter information for your webhook and select Save and Test. The new webhook will appear in the Webhooks card and can be attached to notifications.
-
Next, go to Notifications > All Notifications and select Add.
-
Under the list of products, locate Images and select Select.
-
Give your notification a name and optional description.
-
Under the Webhooks field, select the webhook that you recently created.
-
Select Save.