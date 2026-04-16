Serve images from custom domains
Image delivery is supported from all customer domains under the same Cloudflare account. To serve images through custom domains, an image URL should be adjusted to the following format:
Example with a custom domain:
In this example,
<ACCOUNT_HASH>,
<IMAGE_ID> and
<VARIANT_NAME> are the same, but the hostname and prefix path is different:
example.com: Cloudflare proxied domain under the same account as the Cloudflare Images.
/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery: Path to trigger
cdn-cgiimage proxy.
ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA: The Images account hash. This can be found in the Cloudflare Images Dashboard.
083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00: The image ID.
public: The variant name.
By default, Images are served from the
/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/ path. You can use Transform Rules to rewrite URLs and serve images from custom paths.
Free and Pro plans support string matching rules (including wildcard operations) that do not require regular expressions.
This example lets you rewrite a request from
example.com/images to
example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>.
To create a rule:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Rules Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Next to URL Rewrite Rules, select Create rule.
-
Under If incoming requests match, select Wildcard pattern and enter the following Request URL (update with your own domain):
-
Under Then rewrite the path and/or query > Path, enter the following values (using your account hash):
- Target path: [
/]
images/*
- Rewrite to: [
/]
cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/${1}
- Target path: [
-
Select Deploy when you are done.
This example lets you rewrite a request from
example.com/images/some-image-id/w100,h300 to
example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/some-image-id/width=100,height=300 and assumes Flexible variants feature is turned on.
To create a rule:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Rules Overview page.Go to Overview
-
Next to URL Rewrite Rules, select Create rule.
-
Under If incoming requests match, select Custom filter expression and then select Edit expression.
-
In the text field, enter
(http.request.uri.path matches "^/images/.*$").
-
Under Path, select Rewrite to.
-
Select Dynamic and enter the following in the text field.
When using a custom domain, it is not possible to directly set up WAF rules that act on requests hitting the
/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/ path. If you need to set up WAF rules, you can use a Cloudflare Worker to access your images and a Route using your domain to execute the worker. For an example worker, refer to Serve private images using signed URL tokens.