Delete images
You can delete an image from the Cloudflare Images storage using the dashboard or the API.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page.Go to Hosted images
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Find the image you want to remove and select Delete.
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(Optional) To delete more than one image, select the checkbox next to the images you want to delete and then Delete selected.
Your image will be deleted from your account.
Make a
DELETE request to the delete image endpoint.
{image_id} must be fully URL encoded in the API call URL.
After the image has been deleted, the response returns
"success": true.