You can delete an image from the Cloudflare Images storage using the dashboard or the API.

Delete images via the Cloudflare dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page. Go to Hosted images Find the image you want to remove and select Delete. (Optional) To delete more than one image, select the checkbox next to the images you want to delete and then Delete selected.

Your image will be deleted from your account.

Delete images via the API

Make a DELETE request to the delete image endpoint. {image_id} must be fully URL encoded in the API call URL.

Terminal window curl --request DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/images/v1/{image_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"