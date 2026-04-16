Draw overlays and watermarks

You can draw additional images on top of a resized image, with transparency and blending effects. This enables adding of watermarks, logos, signatures, vignettes, and other effects to resized images.

This feature is available only in Workers. To draw overlay images, add an array of drawing commands to options of fetch() requests. The drawing options are nested in options.cf.image.draw , like in the following example:

JavaScript fetch ( imageURL , { cf : { image : { width : 800 , height : 600 , draw : [ { url : "https://example.com/branding/logo.png" , // draw this image bottom : 5 , // 5 pixels from the bottom edge right : 5 , // 5 pixels from the right edge fit : "contain" , // make it fit within 100x50 area width : 100 , height : 50 , opacity : 0.8 , // 20% transparent }, ] , }, }, } ) ; Explain Code

Draw options

The draw property is an array. Overlays are drawn in the order they appear in the array (the last array entry is the topmost layer). Each item in the draw array is an object, which can have the following properties:

url Absolute URL of the image file to use for the drawing. It can be any of the supported file formats. For drawing watermarks or non-rectangular overlays, Cloudflare recommends that you use PNG or WebP images.

width and height Maximum size of the overlay image, in pixels. It must be an integer.

fit and gravity Affects interpretation of width and height . Same as for the main image.

opacity Floating-point number between 0 (transparent) and 1 (opaque). For example, opacity: 0.5 makes overlay semitransparent.

repeat If set to true , the overlay image will be tiled to cover the entire area. This is useful for stock-photo-like watermarks. If set to "x" , the overlay image will be tiled horizontally only (form a line). If set to "y" , the overlay image will be tiled vertically only (form a line).

top , left , bottom , right Position of the overlay image relative to a given edge. Each property is an offset in pixels. 0 aligns exactly to the edge. For example, left: 10 positions left side of the overlay 10 pixels from the left edge of the image it is drawn over. bottom: 0 aligns bottom of the overlay with bottom of the background image. Setting both left and right , or both top and bottom is an error. If no position is specified, the image will be centered.

background Background color to add underneath the overlay image. Same as for the main image.

rotate Number of degrees to rotate the overlay image by. Same as for the main image.



Draw using the Images binding

When interacting with Images through a binding, the Images API supports a .draw() method.

The accepted options for the overlaid image are opacity , repeat , top , left , bottom , and right .

JavaScript // Fetch image and watermark const img = await fetch ( "https://example.com/image.png" ) ; const watermark = await fetch ( "https://example.com/watermark.png" ) ; const response = ( await env . IMAGES . input ( img . body ) . transform ( { width : 1024 } ) . draw ( watermark . body , { opacity : 0.25 , repeat : true } ) . output ( { format : "image/avif" } ) ) . response () ; return response ; Explain Code

To apply parameters to the overlaid image, you can pass a child .transform() function inside the .draw() request.

In the example below, the watermark is manipulated with rotate and width before being drawn over the base image with the opacity and rotate options.

JavaScript // Fetch image and watermark const response = ( await env . IMAGES . input ( img . body ) . transform ( { width : 1024 } ) . draw ( watermark . body , { opacity : 0.25 , repeat : true } ) . output ( { format : "image/avif" } ) ) . response () ;

Examples

Stock Photo Watermark

JavaScript image : { draw : [ { url : 'https://example.com/watermark.png' , repeat : true , // Tiled over entire image opacity : 0.2 , // and subtly blended }, ] , }

Signature

JavaScript image : { draw : [ { url : 'https://example.com/by-me.png' , // Predefined logo/signature bottom : 5 , // Positioned near bottom right corner right : 5 , }, ] , }

Centered icon

JavaScript image : { draw : [ { url : 'https://example.com/play-button.png' , // Center position is the default }, ] , }

Combined

Multiple operations can be combined in one image: