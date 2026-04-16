Key concepts
Here is a summary of the key terms that we use throughout our guides.
|Term
|What this means
|Remote image
|An image that is stored outside of Images storage, including images in R2.
|Transformation
|A request to optimize a remote image that is stored outside of Images.
|Origin
The location where your image is stored.
When you optimize a remote image, Cloudflare will pull the original image from the origin and store it in cache.
|Hosted image
An image that is stored in Images.
Cloudflare dynamically serves copies of your original image, optimized based on your requirements.
|Parameter / Option
A parameter is a type of optimization that you can perform on an image.
An option is the value for the parameter.
For example, you can set the
|Variant
A predefined way to specify how a hosted image should be resized.
For example, you can create a variant called "thumbnail" that sets image dimensions to 100x100.
When you serve images with this variant, Cloudflare will serve a version of the original image that is resized to 100x100.
Predefined variants specify a limited set of parameters: