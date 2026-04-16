Edit sources
The Sourcing Kit main page has a list of all the import jobs and sources you have defined. This is where you can edit details for your sources or abort running import jobs.
You can learn more about your sources by selecting the Sources tab on the Sourcing Kit dashboard. Use this option to rename or delete your sources.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page.Go to Hosted images
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Select Sourcing Kit.
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Select Sources and choose the source you want to change.
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In this page you have the option to rename or delete your source. Select Rename source or Delete source depending on what you want to do.
While Cloudflare Images is still running a job to import images into your account, you can abort it before it finishes.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Hosted Images page.Go to Hosted images
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Select Sourcing Kit.
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In Imports select the import job you want to abort.
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The next page shows you a summary of the import. Select Abort.
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Confirm that you want to abort your import job by selecting Abort on the dialog box.