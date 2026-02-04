Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code
Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:
- Understand how steps connect and execute
- Visualize loops and nested logic
- Follow branching paths for conditional logic
You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.
Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.
Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.
Use the new
AgentWorkflowclass to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:
Start workflows from your Agent with
runWorkflow()and handle lifecycle events:
Key workflow methods on your Agent:
runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?)— Start a workflow with optional metadata
getWorkflow(workflowId)/
getWorkflows(criteria?)— Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
approveWorkflow(workflowId)/
rejectWorkflow(workflowId)— Human-in-the-loop approval flows
pauseWorkflow(),
resumeWorkflow(),
terminateWorkflow()— Workflow control
State updates are now synchronous with a new
validateStateChange()validation hook:
The new
scheduleEvery()method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:
- Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
StreamingResponse.error(message)— Graceful stream error signaling
getCallableMethods()— Introspection API for discovering callable methods
- Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.
Routing improvements:
basePathoption to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
- Server-sent identity — Agents send
nameand
agenttype on connect
- New
onIdentityand
onIdentityChangecallbacks on the client
To update to the latest version:
For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.
-
We've raised the Cloudflare Workflows account-level limits for all accounts on the Workers paid plan:
- Instance creation rate increased from 100 workflow instances per 10 seconds to 100 instances per second
- Concurrency limit increased from 4,500 to 10,000 workflow instances per account
These increases mean you can create new instances up to 10x faster, and have more workflow instances concurrently executing. To learn more and get started with Workflows, refer to the getting started guide.
If your application requires a higher limit, fill out the Limit Increase Request Form or contact your account team. Please refer to Workflows pricing for more information.
You can now build Workflows using Python. With Python Workflows, you get automatic retries, state persistence, and the ability to run multi-step operations that can span minutes, hours, or weeks using Python’s familiar syntax and the Python Workers runtime.
Python Workflows use the same step-based execution model as JavaScript Workflows, but with Python syntax and access to Python’s ecosystem. Python Workflows also enable DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) workflows, where you can define complex dependencies between steps using the depends parameter.
Here’s a simple example:
Python Workflows support the same core capabilities as JavaScript Workflows, including sleep scheduling, event-driven workflows, and built-in error handling with configurable retry policies.
To learn more and get started, refer to Python Workflows documentation.
AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes ↗, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.
exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
ping(): Ping the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.
-
Workflows is now Generally Available (or "GA"): in short, it's ready for production workloads. Alongside marking Workflows as GA, we've introduced a number of changes during the beta period, including:
- A new
waitForEventAPI that allows a Workflow to wait for an event to occur before continuing execution.
- Increased concurrency: you can run up to 4,500 Workflow instances concurrently — and this will continue to grow.
- Improved observability, including new CPU time metrics that allow you to better understand which Workflow instances are consuming the most resources and/or contributing to your bill.
- Support for
vitestfor testing Workflows locally and in CI/CD pipelines.
Workflows also supports the new increased CPU limits that apply to Workers, allowing you to run more CPU-intensive tasks (up to 5 minutes of CPU time per instance), not including the time spent waiting on network calls, AI models, or other I/O bound tasks.
The new
step.waitForEventAPI allows a Workflow instance to wait on events and data, enabling human-in-the-the-loop interactions, such as approving or rejecting a request, directly handling webhooks from other systems, or pushing event data to a Workflow while it's running.
Because Workflows are just code, you can conditionally execute code based on the result of a
waitForEventcall, and/or call
waitForEventmultiple times in a single Workflow based on what the Workflow needs.
For example, if you wanted to implement a human-in-the-loop approval process, you could use
waitForEventto wait for a user to approve or reject a request, and then conditionally execute code based on the result.
You can then send a Workflow an event from an external service via HTTP or from within a Worker using the Workers API for Workflows:
Read the GA announcement blog ↗ to learn more about what landed as part of the Workflows GA.
- A new
Workflows now supports up to 4,500 concurrent (running) instances, up from the previous limit of 100. This limit will continue to increase during the Workflows open beta. This increase applies to all users on the Workers Paid plan, and takes effect immediately.
Review the Workflows limits documentation and/or dive into the get started guide to start building on Workflows.
We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.
You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the
<user_prompt></user_prompt>tags.
This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback ↗.
Workflows (beta) now allows you to define up to 1024 steps.
sleepsteps do not count against this limit.
We've also added:
instanceIdas property to the
WorkflowEventtype, allowing you to retrieve the current instance ID from within a running Workflow instance
- Improved queueing logic for Workflow instances beyond the current maximum concurrent instances, reducing the cases where instances are stuck in the queued state.
- Support for
pauseand
resumefor Workflow instances in a queued state.
We're continuing to work on increases to the number of concurrent Workflow instances, steps, and support for a new
waitForEventAPI over the coming weeks.
-
Workflows is now in open beta, and available to any developer a free or paid Workers plan.
Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services.
You can get started with Workflows by following our get started guide and/or using
npm create cloudflareto pull down the starter project:
You can open the
src/index.tsfile, extend it, and use
wrangler deployto deploy your first Workflow. From there, you can:
- Learn the Workflows API
- Trigger Workflows via your Workers apps.
- Understand the Rules of Workflows and how to adopt best practices