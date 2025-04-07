Changelog
Workflows is now Generally Available
Workflows is now Generally Available (or "GA"): in short, it's ready for production workloads. Alongside marking Workflows as GA, we've introduced a number of changes during the beta period, including:
- A new
waitForEventAPI that allows a Workflow to wait for an event to occur before continuing execution.
- Increased concurrency: you can run up to 4,500 Workflow instances concurrently — and this will continue to grow.
- Improved observability, including new CPU time metrics that allow you to better understand which Workflow instances are consuming the most resources and/or contributing to your bill.
- Support for
vitestfor testing Workflows locally and in CI/CD pipelines.
Workflows also supports the new increased CPU limits that apply to Workers, allowing you to run more CPU-intensive tasks (up to 5 minutes of CPU time per instance), not including the time spent waiting on network calls, AI models, or other I/O bound tasks.
The new
step.waitForEvent API allows a Workflow instance to wait on events and data, enabling human-in-the-the-loop interactions, such as approving or rejecting a request, directly handling webhooks from other systems, or pushing event data to a Workflow while it's running.
Because Workflows are just code, you can conditionally execute code based on the result of a
waitForEvent call, and/or call
waitForEvent multiple times in a single Workflow based on what the Workflow needs.
For example, if you wanted to implement a human-in-the-loop approval process, you could use
waitForEvent to wait for a user to approve or reject a request, and then conditionally execute code based on the result.
You can then send a Workflow an event from an external service via HTTP or from within a Worker using the Workers API for Workflows:
Read the GA announcement blog ↗ to learn more about what landed as part of the Workflows GA.