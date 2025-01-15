Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Increased Workflows limits and improved instance queueing.
Workflows (beta) now allows you to define up to 1024 steps.
sleep steps do not count against this limit.
We've also added:
instanceIdas property to the
WorkflowEventtype, allowing you to retrieve the current instance ID from within a running Workflow instance
- Improved queueing logic for Workflow instances beyond the current maximum concurrent instances, reducing the cases where instances are stuck in the queued state.
- Support for
pauseand
resumefor Workflow instances in a queued state.
We're continuing to work on increases to the number of concurrent Workflow instances, steps, and support for a new
waitForEvent API over the coming weeks.