Workflows is now in open beta, and available to any developer a free or paid Workers plan.

Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services.

Get started

You can get started with Workflows by following our get started guide and/or using npm create cloudflare to pull down the starter project:

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest workflows-starter -- --template "cloudflare/workflows-starter"

You can open the src/index.ts file, extend it, and use wrangler deploy to deploy your first Workflow. From there, you can: