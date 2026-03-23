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WAF Release - 2026-03-23

WAF

This week's release focuses on new improvements to enhance coverage.

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.



RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 9 - URI VectorLogDisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Command Injection - Generic 9 - Header Vector Log Disabled This is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Command Injection - Generic 9 - Body Vector Log Disabled This is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP, vBulletin, jQuery File Upload - Code Injection, Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2018-9206, CVE:CVE-2019-17132 (beta)LogBlockThis rule has been merged into the original rule "PHP, vBulletin, jQuery File Upload - Code Injection, Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2018-9206, CVE:CVE-2019-17132" (ID: )