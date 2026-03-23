Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-03-23
This week's release focuses on new improvements to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Command Injection - Generic 9 - URI Vector
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Command Injection - Generic 9 - Header Vector
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Command Injection - Generic 9 - Body Vector
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|PHP, vBulletin, jQuery File Upload - Code Injection, Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2018-9206, CVE:CVE-2019-17132 (beta)
|Log
|Block
|This rule has been merged into the original rule "PHP, vBulletin, jQuery File Upload - Code Injection, Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2018-9206, CVE:CVE-2019-17132" (ID: