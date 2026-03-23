Web Assets fields now available in GraphQL Analytics API

Two new fields are now available in the httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL Analytics API datasets:

webAssetsOperationId — the ID of the saved endpoint that matched the incoming request.

— the ID of the saved endpoint that matched the incoming request. webAssetsLabelsManaged — the managed labels mapped to the matched operation at the time of the request (for example, cf-llm , cf-log-in ). At most 10 labels are returned per request.

Both fields are empty when no operation matched. webAssetsLabelsManaged is also empty when no managed labels are assigned to the matched operation.

These fields allow you to determine, per request, which Web Assets operation was matched and which managed labels were active. This is useful for troubleshooting downstream security detection verdicts — for example, understanding why AI Security for Apps did or did not flag a request.

Refer to Endpoint labeling service for GraphQL query examples.