Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-04-15
This week's release introduces a new detection for a critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in Mesop (CVE-2026-33057), alongside protections for high-impact vulnerabilities in Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (CVE-2026-20079) and FortiClient EMS (CVE-2026-21643). Additionally, this release includes an update to our existing React Server DoS coverage to address recently identified resource exhaustion vectors (CVE-2026-23869).
Key Findings
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Cisco Secure FMC (CVE-2026-20079): A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) that allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary commands or bypass security filters.
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FortiClient EMS (CVE-2026-21643): A critical vulnerability in the FortiClient EMS permitting unauthorized access or administrative configuration manipulation via crafted HTTP requests.
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Mesop (CVE-2026-33057): A vulnerability in the Mesop Python-based UI framework where unauthenticated attackers can execute arbitrary code by sending specially crafted, Base64-encoded payloads in the request body.
Impact
Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code, gain administrative control over network management infrastructure, or trigger server-side resource exhaustion. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply official vendor updates.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Cisco Secure FMC - RCE via upgradeReadinessCall - CVE:CVE-2026-20079
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|FortiClient EMS - Pre-Auth SQL Injection - CVE:CVE-2026-21643
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Mesop - Remote Code Execution - Base64 Payload - CVE:CVE-2026-33057
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1 - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule has been merged into the original rule "React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|XSS, HTML Injection - Link Tag - URI (beta)
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|XSS, HTML Injection - Embed Tag - URI (beta)
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a new detection.