 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2026-04-15

WAF

This week's release introduces a new detection for a critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in Mesop (CVE-2026-33057), alongside protections for high-impact vulnerabilities in Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (CVE-2026-20079) and FortiClient EMS (CVE-2026-21643). Additionally, this release includes an update to our existing React Server DoS coverage to address recently identified resource exhaustion vectors (CVE-2026-23869).

Key Findings

  • Cisco Secure FMC (CVE-2026-20079): A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) that allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary commands or bypass security filters.

  • FortiClient EMS (CVE-2026-21643): A critical vulnerability in the FortiClient EMS permitting unauthorized access or administrative configuration manipulation via crafted HTTP requests.

  • Mesop (CVE-2026-33057): A vulnerability in the Mesop Python-based UI framework where unauthenticated attackers can execute arbitrary code by sending specially crafted, Base64-encoded payloads in the request body.

Impact

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code, gain administrative control over network management infrastructure, or trigger server-side resource exhaustion. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply official vendor updates.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACisco Secure FMC - RCE via upgradeReadinessCall - CVE:CVE-2026-20079LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AFortiClient EMS - Pre-Auth SQL Injection - CVE:CVE-2026-21643LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AMesop - Remote Code Execution - Base64 Payload - CVE:CVE-2026-33057LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1 - BetaLogBlockThis rule has been merged into the original rule "React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Link Tag - URI (beta)N/ADisabledThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Embed Tag - URI (beta)N/ADisabledThis is a new detection.