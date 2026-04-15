WAF Release - 2026-04-15

This week's release introduces a new detection for a critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in Mesop (CVE-2026-33057), alongside protections for high-impact vulnerabilities in Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (CVE-2026-20079) and FortiClient EMS (CVE-2026-21643). Additionally, this release includes an update to our existing React Server DoS coverage to address recently identified resource exhaustion vectors (CVE-2026-23869).

Key Findings

Cisco Secure FMC (CVE-2026-20079): A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) that allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary commands or bypass security filters.

FortiClient EMS (CVE-2026-21643): A critical vulnerability in the FortiClient EMS permitting unauthorized access or administrative configuration manipulation via crafted HTTP requests.

Mesop (CVE-2026-33057): A vulnerability in the Mesop Python-based UI framework where unauthenticated attackers can execute arbitrary code by sending specially crafted, Base64-encoded payloads in the request body.

Impact

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code, gain administrative control over network management infrastructure, or trigger server-side resource exhaustion. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply official vendor updates.