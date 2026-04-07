Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Manage mTLS and BYO CA certificates from the Cloudflare dashboard
You can now manage mutual TLS (mTLS) and Bring Your Own Certificate Authority (BYO CA) configurations directly from the Cloudflare dashboard — no API required.
Previously, these advanced workflows required the Cloudflare API. The following are now available in the dashboard:
- AOP certificate management — Upload and manage your own certificate authorities for Authenticated Origin Pulls (AOP) directly from the dashboard.
- BYO Client mTLS certificate management — Upload and manage your own CA certificates for client mTLS enforcement without needing API access.
- CDN hostname to client mTLS certificate mapping — Associate client mTLS certificates with specific hostnames directly from the dashboard.