Development Mode
Development Mode temporarily suspends Cloudflare's edge caching, minification, Polish, and Railgun features for three hours unless disabled beforehand. Development Mode allows customers to immediately observe changes to their cacheable content like images, CSS, or JavaScript.
Enable Development Mode
Development Mode temporarily bypasses Cloudflare’s cache and does not purge cached files. To purge your Cloudflare cache, refer to purge cache.
- Log in to your Cloudflare account.
- Select your domain.
- Click Caching.
- Toggle Development Mode to On.