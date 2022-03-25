Create custom cache keys
- Log in to your Cloudflare account.
- Select the domain that requires changes to the Cache Key Template.
- Click the Rules > Page Rules.
- Click Create Page Rule.
- Under If the URL matches, enter the URL to match.
- Under Then the settings are, choose Custom Cache Key from the dropdown.
- Click the appropriate Query String setting.
- (Optional) Click Advanced and enter appropriate settings for:
Headers
Cookie
Host
User Features
- Choose a save option:
- Save as Draft to save the rule and leave it disabled. Note that disabled rules count towards the number of rules allowed for your domain.
- Save and Deploy to save the rule and enable it immediately.