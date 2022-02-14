Skip to content
Customize cache

Some possible combinations of origin web server settings and Cloudflare Page Rules include:

  • Create a directory for static content at your origin web server. For example, create a /static/ subdirectory at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the *example.com/static/* URL pattern.
  • Append a unique file extension to static pages. For example, create a .shtml file extension for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the *example.com/*.shtml URL pattern.
  • Add a query string to a resource’s URL to mark the content as static. For example, add a static=true query string for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the *example.com/*?*static=true* URL pattern.

Resources that match a Cache Everything Page Rule are still not cached if the origin web server sends a Cache-Control header of max-age=0, private, no-cache, or an Expires header with an already expired date. Include the Edge Cache TTL setting within the Cache Everything Page Rule to additionally override the Cache-Control headers from the origin web server.