Default Cache Behavior

Cloudflare respects the origin web server’s cache headers in the following order unless an Edge Cache TTL page rule overrides the headers.

Cloudflare does not cache the resource if the Cache-Control header is set to private , no-store , no-cache , or max-age=0 or if there is a cookie in the response.

header is set to , , , or or if there is a cookie in the response. Cloudflare caches the resource in the following scenarios: The Cache-Control header is set to public and the max-age is greater than 0. The Expires header is set to a future date.

If both the max-age and an Expires header are set, max-age is used.

For a list of directives and behaviors when Origin Cache-Control is enabled or disabled, see Cache-Control directives .

​​ Default cached file extensions

Cloudflare only caches based on file extension and not by MIME type. The Cloudflare CDN does not cache HTML by default. Additionally, Cloudflare caches a website’s robots.txt.

7Z CSV GIF MIDI PNG TIF ZIP AVI DOC GZ MKV PPT TIFF ZST AVIF DOCX ICO MP3 PPTX TTF APK DMG ISO MP4 PS WEBM BIN EJS JAR OGG RAR WEBP BMP EOT JPG OTF SVG WOFF BZ2 EPS JPEG PDF SVGZ WOFF2 CLASS EXE JS PICT SWF XLS CSS FLAC MID PLS TAR XLSX

To cache additional content, see Page Rules to create a rule to cache everything.

​​ Customization options and limitations

Cloudflare’s CDN provides several cache customization options:

Caching behavior for individual URLs via Cloudflare Page Rules

Customize caching with Cloudflare Workers

Adjust caching level, cache TTL, and more via the Cloudflare Caching app

Cloudflare limits the upload size (HTTP POST request size) per plan type:

100MB Free and Pro

200MB Business

500MB Enterprise by default. Contact Customer Support External link icon Open external link to request a limit increase.

If you require a larger upload, group requests smaller than the upload thresholds or upload the full resource through an unproxied (grey-clouded) DNS record .

​​ Cloudflare cache responses

The output of the CF-Cache-Status header shows whether or not a resource is cached. To investigate cache responses returned by the CF-Cache-Status header, use services like Redbot External link icon Open external link , webpagetest.org External link icon Open external link , or a visual tool like Chrome’s Dr. Flare plugin External link icon Open external link .