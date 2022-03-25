Cache Keys
A Cache Key is an identifier that Cloudflare uses for a file in our cache, and the Cache Key Template defines the identifier for a given HTTP request. For example, consider the following HTTP request on a TLS connection:
GET /logo.jpg HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comUser-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_14_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/77.0.3865.90 Safari/537.36Accept: image/jpg
The default Cache Key constructed from this request combines aspects such as Cloudflare Zone ID, scheme, hostname, and path into a Cache Key similar to
1234:https://www.example.com/foo.jpg. Zone ID and Path are always included in the Cache Key and cannot be modified.
To create a Cache Key, see Create a Custom Cache Key .
Cache Key Template
There are a couple of common reasons to change the Cache Key Template. You might change the Cache Key Template to:
- Fragment the cache so one URL is stored in multiple files. For example, to store different files based on a specific query string in the URL.
- Consolidate the cache so different HTTP requests are stored in the same file. For example, to remove the Origin header added to Cloudflare Cache Keys by default.
For cross-origin requests, such as one from
anotherdomain.com to
example.com, the Origin HTTP request header results in a Cache Key with the
${header:origin} token populated as
anotherdomain.com::https://www.example.com/something.
A Cache Level of Ignore Query String creates the following Cache Key:
${header:origin}::${scheme}://${host_header}${uri_iqs}
${uri_iqs} is replaced with the request path excluding the query string, so a request for
http://example.com/file.jpg?something=123 creates the following Cache Key:
::http://example.com/file.jpg
Cache Key Settings
The following fields control the Cache Key Template.
Query String
The query string controls which URL query string parameters go into the Cache Key. You can
include specific query string parameters or
exclude them using the respective fields. When you include a query string parameter, the
value of the query string parameter is used in the Cache Key.
Example
If you include the query string foo in a URL like
https://www.example.com/?foo=bar, then bar appears in the Cache Key. Exactly one of
include or
exclude is expected.
Usage notes
- To include all query string parameters (the default behavior), use include: “*”
- To ignore query strings, use exclude: “*”
- To include most query string parameters but exclude a few, use the exclude field which assumes the other query string parameters are included.
Headers
Headers control which headers go into the Cache Key. Similar to Query String, you can include specific headers or exclude default headers.
When you include a header, the header value is included in the Cache Key. For example, if an HTTP request contains an HTTP header like
X-Auth-API-key: 12345, and you include the
X-Auth-API-Key header in your Cache Key Template, then
12345 appears in the Cache Key.
To check for the presence of a header without including its actual value, use the
check_presence option.
Currently, you can only exclude the
Origin header. The
Origin header is always included unless explicitly excluded. Including the Origin header in the Cache Key is important to enforce CORS. Additionally, you cannot include the following headers:
- Headers that have high cardinality and risk sharding the cache
accept
accept-charset
accept-encoding
accept-datetime
accept-language
referer
user-agent
- Headers that re-implement cache or proxy features
connection
content-length
cache-control
if-match
if-modified-since
if-none-match
if-unmodified-since
range
upgrade
- Headers that are covered by other Cache Key features
cookie
host
- Headers that are specific to Cloudflare and prefixed with
cf-, e.g.
cf-ray
- Headers that are already included in the custom Cache Key template, e.g.
origin
Host
Host determines which host header to include in the Cache Key.
- If
resolved: false, Cloudflare includes the
Hostheader in the HTTP request sent to the origin.
- If
resolved: true, Cloudflare includes the
Hostheader that was resolved to get the
origin IPfor the request. In this scenario, the
Hostheader may be different from the header actually sent if the Cloudflare Resolve Override feature is used.
Cookie
Like
query_string or
header,
cookie controls which cookies appear in the Cache Key. You can either include the cookie value or check for the presence of a particular cookie.
Usage notes
You cannot include cookies specific to Cloudflare. Cloudflare cookies are prefixed with
__cf, e.g.
__cflb
User features
User feature fields add features about the end-user (client) into the Cache Key.
device_typeclassifies a request as
mobile,
desktop, or
tabletbased on the User Agent
geoincludes the client’s country, derived from the IP address
langincludes the first language code contained in the
Accept-Languageheader sent by the client