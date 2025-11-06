 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Event subscriptions

Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

For more information on Event Subscriptions, refer to the management guide.

Available Workflows events

instance.queued

Triggered when an instance was created and is awaiting execution.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.queued",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.started

Triggered when an instance starts or resumes execution.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.started",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.paused

Triggered when an instance pauses execution.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.paused",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.errored

Triggered when an instance step throws an error.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.errored",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.terminated

Triggered when an instance is manually terminated.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.terminated",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.completed

Triggered when an instance finishes execution successfully.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.completed",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}