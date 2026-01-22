In this guide, you will build an AI agent that researches GitHub repositories. Give it a task like "Compare open-source LLM projects" and it will:

Search GitHub for relevant repositories Fetch details about each one (stars, forks, activity) Analyze and compare them Return a recommendation

Each LLM call and tool call becomes a step — a self-contained, individually retriable unit of work. If any step fails, Workflows retries it automatically. If the entire Workflow crashes mid-task, it resumes from the last successful step.

Challenge Solution with Workflows Long-running agent loops Durable execution that survives any interruption Unreliable LLM and API calls Automatic retry with independent checkpoints Waiting for human approval waitForEvent() pauses for hours or days Polling for job completion step.sleep() between checks without consuming resources

This guide uses the Anthropic SDK, but the same patterns apply to any LLM SDK (OpenAI, Google AI, Mistral, etc.).

Quick start

If you want to skip the steps and pull down the complete agent, utilizing AI Gateway, run the following command:

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- --template cloudflare/docs-examples/workflows/durable-ai-agent

Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workflows or want to explore the code first.

Follow the steps below to learn how to build a durable AI agent from scratch.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You will also need an Anthropic API key ↗ for LLM calls. New accounts include free credits.

1. Create a new Worker project

Create a new Worker project by running the following command: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- durable-ai-agent Terminal window yarn create cloudflare durable-ai-agent Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest durable-ai-agent For setup, select the following options: For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying). Move into your project: Terminal window cd durable-ai-agent Install dependencies: Terminal window npm install @anthropic-ai/sdk

Tools are functions the LLM can call to interact with external systems. You define the schema (what inputs the tool accepts) and the implementation (what it does). The LLM decides when to use each tool based on the task.

Create src/tools.ts with two complementary tools: src/tools.ts export interface SearchReposInput { query : string ; limit ?: number ; } export interface GetRepoInput { owner : string ; repo : string ; } interface GitHubSearchResponse { items : Array <{ full_name : string ; stargazers_count : number }>; } interface GitHubRepoResponse { full_name : string ; description : string ; stargazers_count : number ; forks_count : number ; open_issues_count : number ; language : string ; license : { name : string } | null ; updated_at : string ; } export const searchReposTool = { name : "search_repos" as const , description : "Search GitHub repositories by keyword. Returns top results. Use get_repo for details." , input_schema : { type : "object" as const , properties : { query : { type : "string" , description : "Search query (e.g., 'typescript orm')" , }, limit : { type : "number" , description : "Max results (default 5)" }, }, required : [ "query" ] , }, run : async ( input : SearchReposInput ) : Promise < string > => { const response = await fetch ( `https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q= ${ encodeURIComponent ( input . query ) } &sort=stars&per_page= ${ input . limit ?? 5 } ` , { headers : { Accept : "application/vnd.github+json" , "User-Agent" : "DurableAgent/1.0" , }, }, ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) return `Search failed: ${ response . status } ` ; const data = await response . json < GitHubSearchResponse > () ; return JSON . stringify ( data . items . map ( ( r ) => ( { name : r . full_name , stars : r . stargazers_count } )) , ) ; }, }; export const getRepoTool = { name : "get_repo" as const , description : "Get detailed info about a GitHub repository including stars, forks, and description." , input_schema : { type : "object" as const , properties : { owner : { type : "string" , description : "Repository owner (e.g., 'cloudflare')" , }, repo : { type : "string" , description : "Repository name (e.g., 'workers-sdk')" , }, }, required : [ "owner" , "repo" ] , }, run : async ( input : GetRepoInput ) : Promise < string > => { const response = await fetch ( `https://api.github.com/repos/ ${ input . owner } / ${ input . repo } ` , { headers : { Accept : "application/vnd.github+json" , "User-Agent" : "DurableAgent/1.0" , }, }, ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) return `Repo not found: ${ input . owner } / ${ input . repo } ` ; const data = await response . json < GitHubRepoResponse > () ; return JSON . stringify ( { name : data . full_name , description : data . description , stars : data . stargazers_count , forks : data . forks_count , issues : data . open_issues_count , language : data . language , license : data . license ?. name ?? "None" , updated : data . updated_at , } ) ; }, }; export const tools = [ searchReposTool , getRepoTool ] ;

These tools complement each other: search_repos finds repositories, and get_repo fetches details about specific ones.

3. Write your agent Workflow

A Workflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint and implements a run method.

The step object provides methods to define durable steps.

object provides methods to define durable steps. step.do(name, callback) executes code and persists the result. If the Workflow is interrupted, it resumes from the last successful step.

For a gentler introduction, refer to Build your first Workflow.

The agent loop sends messages to the LLM, executes any tool calls, and repeats until the task is complete. Each LLM call and tool execution is wrapped in step.do() for durability.

Create src/workflow.ts : src/workflow.ts import { WorkflowEntrypoint , WorkflowStep } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import type { WorkflowEvent } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk" ; import { tools , searchReposTool , getRepoTool , type SearchReposInput , type GetRepoInput , } from "./tools" ; type Params = { task : string }; export class AgentWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint < Env , Params > { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { const client = new Anthropic ( { apiKey : this . env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } ) ; const messages : Anthropic . MessageParam [] = [ { role : "user" , content : event . payload . task }, ] ; const toolDefinitions = tools . map ( ({ run , ... rest }) => rest ) ; // Durable agent loop - each turn is checkpointed for ( let turn = 0 ; turn < 10 ; turn ++ ) { const response = ( await step . do ( `llm-turn- ${ turn } ` , { retries : { limit : 3 , delay : "10 seconds" , backoff : "exponential" } }, async () => { const msg = await client . messages . create ( { model : "claude-sonnet-4-5-20250929" , max_tokens : 4096 , tools : toolDefinitions , messages , } ) ; // Serialize for Workflow state return JSON . parse ( JSON . stringify ( msg )) ; }, )) as Anthropic . Message ; if ( ! response || ! response . content ) continue ; messages . push ( { role : "assistant" , content : response . content } ) ; if ( response . stop_reason === "end_turn" ) { const textBlock = response . content . find ( ( b ) : b is Anthropic . TextBlock => b . type === "text" , ) ; return { status : "complete" , turns : turn + 1 , result : textBlock ?. text ?? null , }; } const toolResults : Anthropic . ToolResultBlockParam [] = [] ; for ( const block of response . content ) { if ( block . type !== "tool_use" ) continue ; const result = await step . do ( `tool- ${ turn } - ${ block . id } ` , { retries : { limit : 2 , delay : "5 seconds" } }, async () => { switch ( block . name ) { case "search_repos" : return searchReposTool . run ( block . input as SearchReposInput ) ; case "get_repo" : return getRepoTool . run ( block . input as GetRepoInput ) ; default : return `Unknown tool: ${ block . name } ` ; } }, ) ; toolResults . push ( { type : "tool_result" , tool_use_id : block . id , content : result , } ) ; } messages . push ( { role : "user" , content : toolResults } ) ; } return { status : "max_turns_reached" , turns : 10 }; } }

Why separate steps for LLM and tools? Each step.do() creates a checkpoint. If your Workflow crashes or the Worker restarts: After LLM step : The response is persisted. On resume, it skips the LLM call and moves to tool execution.

: The response is persisted. On resume, it skips the LLM call and moves to tool execution. After tool step: The result is persisted. If a later tool fails, earlier tools do not re-run. This is especially important for: LLM calls : Expensive and slow, should not repeat unnecessarily

: Expensive and slow, should not repeat unnecessarily External APIs : May have rate limits or side effects

: May have rate limits or side effects Idempotency: Some tools (like sending emails) should not run twice

4. Configure your Workflow

Open wrangler.jsonc and add the workflow configuration: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "durable-ai-agent" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-01-01" , " observability " : { " enabled " : true }, " workflows " : [ { " name " : "agent-workflow" , " binding " : "AGENT_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "AgentWorkflow" } ] } " $schema " = "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "durable-ai-agent" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-01-01" [ observability ] enabled = true [[ workflows ]] name = "agent-workflow" binding = "AGENT_WORKFLOW" class_name = "AgentWorkflow" The class_name must match your exported class, and binding is the variable name you use to access the Workflow in your code (like env.AGENT_WORKFLOW ). Generate types for your bindings: Terminal window npx wrangler types This creates a worker-configuration.d.ts file with the Env type that includes your AGENT_WORKFLOW binding.

5. Write your API

The Worker exposes an HTTP API to start new agent instances and check their status. Each instance runs independently and can be polled for results.

Replace src/index.ts : src/index.ts export { AgentWorkflow } from "./workflow" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const instanceId = url . searchParams . get ( "instanceId" ) ; if ( instanceId ) { const instance = await env . AGENT_WORKFLOW . get ( instanceId ) ; const status = await instance . status () ; return Response . json ( { status : status . status , output : status . output , } ) ; } if ( request . method === "POST" ) { const { task } = await request . json <{ task : string }> () ; const instance = await env . AGENT_WORKFLOW . create ( { params : { task }, } ) ; return Response . json ( { instanceId : instance . id } ) ; } return new Response ( "POST a task to start an agent" , { status : 400 } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

6. Develop locally

Create a .env file for local development: .env ANTHROPIC_API_KEY = your-api-key-here Start the dev server: Terminal window npx wrangler dev Start an agent that searches and compares repositories: Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8787 \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"task": "Compare open-source LLM projects"}' { " instanceId " : "abc-123-def" } Check progress (may take a few seconds to complete): Terminal window curl "http://localhost:8787?instanceId=abc-123-def"

The agent will search for repositories, fetch details, and return a comparison.

7. Deploy

Deploy the Worker: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy Add your API key as a secret: Terminal window npx wrangler secret put ANTHROPIC_API_KEY Start an agent on your deployed Worker: Terminal window curl -X POST https://durable-ai-agent.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"task": "Compare open-source LLM projects"}' Inspect agent runs with the CLI: Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances describe agent-workflow latest This shows every step the agent took, including LLM calls, tool executions, timing, and any retries. You can also view this in the Cloudflare dashboard under agent-workflow. Go to Workflows

The polling approach works well for simple use cases, but for real-time UIs you can combine Workflows with the Agents SDK. The pattern is as follows:

Agent handles WebSocket connections and client state Workflow runs the durable agent loop and pushes updates to the Agent Agent broadcasts state changes to all connected clients

In your Workflow, push updates to the Agent:

TypeScript // agentId passed via workflow params const agent = this . env . RESEARCH_AGENT . get ( this . env . RESEARCH_AGENT . idFromName ( agentId ) , ) ; await agent . updateProgress ( { status : "searching" , message : "Found 5 repositories..." , } ) ;

In your Agent, receive updates and broadcast to clients:

TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class ResearchAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async updateProgress ( progress : { status : string ; message : string }) { this . setState ( { ... this . state , ... progress } ) ; // pushes to all connected clients } }

Clients use useAgent() to subscribe to state changes:

import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; const [ state , setState ] = useState ( initialState ) ; useAgent ( { agent : "research-agent" , onStateUpdate : ( newState ) => setState ( newState ) , } ) ; // state updates in real-time as the Workflow progresses

This gives you durable execution (Workflows) with real-time UI updates (Agents SDK). For a complete example with a React UI, refer to the durable-ai-agent template ↗.

Learn more

Events and parameters Pass data to Workflows and pause for external events with waitForEvent.

Sleeping and retrying Configure retry behavior and sleep patterns.

Workers API Explore the full Workflows API for programmatic control.