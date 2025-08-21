Python Workers API

This guide covers the Python Workflows SDK, with instructions on how to build and create workflows using Python.

WorkflowEntrypoint

The WorkflowEntrypoint is the main entrypoint for a Python workflow. It extends the WorkflowEntrypoint class, and implements the run method.

from workers import WorkflowEntrypoint class MyWorkflow ( WorkflowEntrypoint ): def run ( self , event , step ): # steps here

WorkflowStep

step.do(name, depends=[], concurrent=False, config=None) is a decorator that allows you to define a step in a workflow. name - the name of the step. depends - an optional list of steps that must complete before this step can run. See DAG Workflows. concurrent - an optional boolean that indicates whether this step can run concurrently with other steps. config - an optional WorkflowStepConfig for configuring step specific retry behaviour. This is passed as a Python dictionary and then type translated into a WorkflowStepConfig object.

is a decorator that allows you to define a step in a workflow.

from workers import WorkflowEntrypoint class MyWorkflow ( WorkflowEntrypoint ): async def run ( self , event , step ): @ step . do ( "my first step" ) async def my_first_step (): # do some work return "Hello World!" await my_first_step ()

Note that the decorator doesn't make the call to the step, it just returns a callable that can be used to invoke the step. You have to call the callable to make the step run.

When returning state from a step, you must make sure that the returned value is serializable. Since steps run through an FFI layer, the returned value gets type translated via FFI. ↗ Refer to Pyodide's documentation ↗ regarding type conversions for more information.

step.sleep(name, duration) name - the name of the step. duration - the duration to sleep until, in either seconds or as a WorkflowDuration compatible string.



async def run ( self , event , step ): await step . sleep ( "my-sleep-step" , "10 seconds" )

step.sleep_until(name, timestamp) name - the name of the step. timestamp - a datetime.datetime object or seconds from the Unix epoch to sleep the workflow instance until.



async def run ( self , event , step ): await step . sleep_until ( "my-sleep-step" , datetime . datetime . now () + datetime . timedelta ( seconds = 10 ))

step.wait_for_event(name, event_type, timeout="24 hours") name - the name of the step. event_type - the type of event to wait for. timeout - the timeout for the wait_for_event call. The default timeout is 24 hours.



async def run ( self , event , step ): await step . wait_for_event ( "my-wait-for-event-step" , "my-event-type" )

event parameter

The event parameter is a dictionary that contains the payload passed to the workflow instance, along with other metadata:

payload - the payload passed to the workflow instance.

- the payload passed to the workflow instance. timestamp - the timestamp that the workflow was triggered.

- the timestamp that the workflow was triggered. instanceId - the ID of the current workflow instance.

- the ID of the current workflow instance. workflowName - the name of the workflow.

Error Handling

Workflows semantics allow users to catch exceptions that get thrown to the top level.

Catching specific exceptions within an except block may not work, as some Python errors will not be re-instantiated into the same type of error when they are passed through the RPC layer.

Note Some built-in Python errors (e.g.: ValueError , TypeError ) will work correctly. User defined exceptions, as well as other built-in Python errors will not and should be caught with the Exception class.

async def run ( self , event , step ): async def try_step ( fn ): try : return await fn () except Exception as e : print ( f "Successfully caught { type ( e ). __name__ } : { e } " ) @ step . do ( "my_failing" ) async def my_failing (): print ( "Executing my_failing" ) raise TypeError ( "Intentional error in my_failing" ) await try_step ( my_failing )

NonRetryableError

The Python Workflows SDK provides a NonRetryableError class that can be used to signal that a step should not be retried.

from workers . workflows import NonRetryableError raise NonRetryableError ( message )

Configure a workflow instance

You can bind a step to a specific retry policy by passing a WorkflowStepConfig object to the config parameter of the step.do decorator. With Python Workflows, you need to make sure that your dict respects the WorkflowStepConfig type.

class DemoWorkflowClass ( WorkflowEntrypoint ): async def run ( self , event , step ): @ step . do ( 'step-name' , config = { "retries" : { "limit" : 1 , "delay" : "10 seconds" }}) async def first_step (): # do some work pass

Create an instance via binding

Note that env is a Javascript object exposed to the Python script via JsProxy ↗. You can access the binding like you would on a Javascript worker. Refer to the Workflow binding documentation to learn more about the methods available.

Let's consider the previous binding called MY_WORKFLOW . Here's how you would create a new instance: