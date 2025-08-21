Python Workers API
This guide covers the Python Workflows SDK, with instructions on how to build and create workflows using Python.
The
WorkflowEntrypoint is the main entrypoint for a Python workflow. It extends the
WorkflowEntrypoint class, and implements the
run method.
step.do(name, depends=[], concurrent=False, config=None)is a decorator that allows you to define a step in a workflow.
name- the name of the step.
depends- an optional list of steps that must complete before this step can run. See DAG Workflows.
concurrent- an optional boolean that indicates whether this step can run concurrently with other steps.
config- an optional
WorkflowStepConfigfor configuring step specific retry behaviour. This is passed as a Python dictionary and then type translated into a
WorkflowStepConfigobject.
-
Note that the decorator doesn't make the call to the step, it just returns a callable that can be used to invoke the step. You have to call the callable to make the step run.
When returning state from a step, you must make sure that the returned value is serializable. Since steps run through an FFI layer, the returned value gets type translated via FFI. ↗ Refer to Pyodide's documentation ↗ regarding type conversions for more information.
-
step.sleep(name, duration)
name- the name of the step.
duration- the duration to sleep until, in either seconds or as a
WorkflowDurationcompatible string.
-
-
step.sleep_until(name, timestamp)
name- the name of the step.
timestamp- a
datetime.datetimeobject or seconds from the Unix epoch to sleep the workflow instance until.
-
-
step.wait_for_event(name, event_type, timeout="24 hours")
name- the name of the step.
event_type- the type of event to wait for.
timeout- the timeout for the
wait_for_eventcall. The default timeout is 24 hours.
-
The
event parameter is a dictionary that contains the payload passed to the workflow instance, along with other metadata:
payload- the payload passed to the workflow instance.
timestamp- the timestamp that the workflow was triggered.
instanceId- the ID of the current workflow instance.
workflowName- the name of the workflow.
Workflows semantics allow users to catch exceptions that get thrown to the top level.
Catching specific exceptions within an
except block may not work, as some Python errors will not be re-instantiated into the same type of error when they are passed through the RPC layer.
The Python Workflows SDK provides a
NonRetryableError class that can be used to signal that a step should not be retried.
You can bind a step to a specific retry policy by passing a
WorkflowStepConfig object to the
config parameter of the
step.do decorator.
With Python Workflows, you need to make sure that your
dict respects the
WorkflowStepConfig type.
Note that
env is a Javascript object exposed to the Python script via JsProxy ↗. You can
access the binding like you would on a Javascript worker. Refer to the Workflow binding documentation to learn more about the methods available.
Let's consider the previous binding called
MY_WORKFLOW. Here's how you would create a new instance:
