 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Call Workflows from Pages

You can bind and trigger Workflows from Pages Functions by deploying a Workers project with your Workflow definition and then invoking that Worker using service bindings or a standard fetch() call.

Use Service Bindings

Service Bindings allow you to call a Worker from another Worker or a Pages Function without needing to expose it directly.

To do this, you will need to:

  1. Deploy your Workflow in a Worker
  2. Create a Service Binding to that Worker in your Pages project
  3. Call the Worker remotely using the binding

For example, if you have a Worker called workflows-starter, you would create a new Service Binding in your Pages project as follows, ensuring that the service name matches the name of the Worker your Workflow is defined in:

services = [
  { binding = "WORKFLOW_SERVICE", service = "workflows-starter" }
]

Your Worker can expose a specific method (or methods) that only other Workers or Pages Functions can call over the Service Binding.

In the following example, we expose a specific createInstance method that accepts our Payload and returns the InstanceStatus from the Workflows API:

index.js
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";


export default class WorkflowsService extends WorkerEntrypoint {
  // Currently, entrypoints without a named handler are not supported
  async fetch() {
    return new Response(null, { status: 404 });
  }


  async createInstance(payload) {
    let instance = await this.env.MY_WORKFLOW.create({
      params: payload,
    });


    return Response.json({
      id: instance.id,
      details: await instance.status(),
    });
  }
}

Your Pages Function would resemble the following:

functions/request.js
export const onRequest = async (context) => {
  // This payload could be anything from within your app or from your frontend
  let payload = { hello: "world" };
  return context.env.WORKFLOWS_SERVICE.createInstance(payload);
};

To learn more about binding to resources from Pages Functions, including how to bind via the Cloudflare dashboard, refer to the bindings documentation for Pages Functions.

Using fetch

:::note "Service Bindings vs. fetch"

We recommend using Service Bindings when calling a Worker in your own account.

Service Bindings don't require you to expose a public endpoint from your Worker, don't require you to configure authentication, and allow you to call methods on your Worker directly, avoiding the overhead of managing HTTP requests and responses.

:::

An alternative to setting up a Service Binding is to call the Worker over HTTP by using the Workflows Workers API to create a new Workflow instance for each incoming HTTP call to the Worker:

index.js
// This is in the same file as your Workflow definition
export default {
  async fetch(req, env) {
    let instance = await env.MY_WORKFLOW.create({
      params: payload,
    });
    return Response.json({
      id: instance.id,
      details: await instance.status(),
    });
  },
};

Your Pages Function can then make a regular fetch call to the Worker:

functions/request.js
export const onRequest = async (context) => {
  // Other code
  let payload = { hello: "world" };
  const instanceStatus = await fetch("https://YOUR_WORKER.workers.dev/", {
    method: "POST",
    body: JSON.stringify(payload), // Send a payload for our Worker to pass to the Workflow
  });


  return Response.json(instanceStatus);
};

You can also choose to authenticate these requests by passing a shared secret in a header and validating that in your Worker.

Next steps

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings