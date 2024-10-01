Call Workflows from Pages

You can bind and trigger Workflows from Pages Functions by deploying a Workers project with your Workflow definition and then invoking that Worker using service bindings or a standard fetch() call.

Note You will need to deploy your Workflow as a standalone Workers project first before your Pages Function can call it. If you have not yet deployed a Workflow, refer to the Workflows get started guide.

Use Service Bindings

Service Bindings allow you to call a Worker from another Worker or a Pages Function without needing to expose it directly.

To do this, you will need to:

Deploy your Workflow in a Worker Create a Service Binding to that Worker in your Pages project Call the Worker remotely using the binding

For example, if you have a Worker called workflows-starter , you would create a new Service Binding in your Pages project as follows, ensuring that the service name matches the name of the Worker your Workflow is defined in:

wrangler.toml

wrangler.toml wrangler.json services = [ { binding = "WORKFLOW_SERVICE" , service = "workflows-starter" } ] { " services " : [ { " binding " : "WORKFLOW_SERVICE" , " service " : "workflows-starter" } ] }

Your Worker can expose a specific method (or methods) that only other Workers or Pages Functions can call over the Service Binding.

In the following example, we expose a specific createInstance method that accepts our Payload and returns the InstanceStatus from the Workflows API:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class WorkflowsService extends WorkerEntrypoint { // Currently, entrypoints without a named handler are not supported async fetch () { return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; } async createInstance ( payload ) { let instance = await this . env . MY_WORKFLOW . create ( { params : payload , } ) ; return Response . json ( { id : instance . id , details : await instance . status () , } ) ; } } index.ts import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; interface Env { MY_WORKFLOW : Workflow ; } type Payload = { hello : string ; } export default class WorkflowsService extends WorkerEntrypoint < Env > { // Currently, entrypoints without a named handler are not supported async fetch () { return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; } async createInstance ( payload : Payload ) { let instance = await this . env . MY_WORKFLOW . create ( { params : payload } ) ; return Response . json ( { id : instance . id , details : await instance . status () , } ) ; } }

Your Pages Function would resemble the following:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript functions/request.js export const onRequest = async ( context ) => { // This payload could be anything from within your app or from your frontend let payload = { hello : "world" }; return context . env . WORKFLOWS_SERVICE . createInstance ( payload ) ; }; functions/request.ts interface Env { WORKFLOW_SERVICE : Service ; } export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { // This payload could be anything from within your app or from your frontend let payload = { "hello" : "world" } return context . env . WORKFLOWS_SERVICE . createInstance ( payload ) };

To learn more about binding to resources from Pages Functions, including how to bind via the Cloudflare dashboard, refer to the bindings documentation for Pages Functions.

Using fetch

:::note "Service Bindings vs. fetch"

We recommend using Service Bindings when calling a Worker in your own account.

Service Bindings don't require you to expose a public endpoint from your Worker, don't require you to configure authentication, and allow you to call methods on your Worker directly, avoiding the overhead of managing HTTP requests and responses.

:::

An alternative to setting up a Service Binding is to call the Worker over HTTP by using the Workflows Workers API to create a new Workflow instance for each incoming HTTP call to the Worker:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js // This is in the same file as your Workflow definition export default { async fetch ( req , env ) { let instance = await env . MY_WORKFLOW . create ( { params : payload , } ) ; return Response . json ( { id : instance . id , details : await instance . status () , } ) ; }, }; index.ts // This is in the same file as your Workflow definition export default { async fetch ( req : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { let instance = await env . MY_WORKFLOW . create ( { params : payload } ) ; return Response . json ( { id : instance . id , details : await instance . status () , } ) ; }, };

Your Pages Function can then make a regular fetch call to the Worker:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript functions/request.js export const onRequest = async ( context ) => { // Other code let payload = { hello : "world" }; const instanceStatus = await fetch ( "https://YOUR_WORKER.workers.dev/" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( payload ) , // Send a payload for our Worker to pass to the Workflow } ) ; return Response . json ( instanceStatus ) ; }; functions/request.ts export const onRequest : PagesFunction < Env > = async ( context ) => { // Other code let payload = { "hello" : "world" } const instanceStatus = await fetch ( "https://YOUR_WORKER.workers.dev/" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( payload ) // Send a payload for our Worker to pass to the Workflow } ) return Response . json ( instanceStatus ) ; };

You can also choose to authenticate these requests by passing a shared secret in a header and validating that in your Worker.

Next steps

Learn more about how to programatically call and trigger Workflows from the Workers API

Understand how to send events and parameters when triggering a Workflow

Review the Rules of Workflows and best practices for writing Workflows