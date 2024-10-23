Workflows, a new product for building reliable, multi-step workflows using Cloudflare Workers, is now in public beta. The public beta is available to any user with a free or paid Workers plan.

A Workflow allows you to define multiple, independent steps that encapsulate errors, automatically retry, persist state, and can run for seconds, minutes, hours or even days. A Workflow can be useful for post-processing data from R2 buckets before querying it, automating a Workers AI RAG pipeline, or managing user signup flows and lifecycle emails.

You can learn more about Workflows in our announcement blog, or start building in our get started guide.