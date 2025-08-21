Interact with a Workflow
The Python Workers platform leverages FFI to access bindings to Cloudflare resources. Refer to the bindings documentation for more information.
From the configuration perspective, enabling Python Workflows requires adding the
python_workflows compatibility flag to your
wrangler.toml file.
And this is how you use the payload in your workflow:
The
Workflow binding gives you access to the Workflow class. All its methods are available
on the binding.
Under the hood, the
Workflow binding is a Javascript object that is exposed to the Python script via JsProxy ↗.
This means that the values returned by its methods are also
JsProxy objects, and need to be converted back into Python objects using
python_from_rpc.
Create (trigger) a new instance of a given Workflow.
-
create(options=None)
options- an optional dictionary of options to pass to the workflow instance. Should contain the same keys as the WorkflowInstanceCreateOptions type.
-
The
create method returns a
WorkflowInstance object, which can be used to query the status of the workflow instance. Note that this is a Javascript object, and not a Python object.
Create (trigger) a batch of new workflow instances, up to 100 instances at a time. This is useful if you need to create multiple instances at once within the instance creation limit.
-
create_batch(batch)
batch- list of
WorkflowInstanceCreateOptionsto pass when creating an instance, including a user-provided ID and payload parameters.
-
Each element of the
batch list is expected to include both
id and
params properties:
Get a workflow instance by ID.
-
get(id)
id- the ID of the workflow instance to get.
-
Returns a
WorkflowInstance object, which can be used to query the status of the workflow instance.
Send an event to a workflow instance.
-
send_event(options)
type- the type of event to send to the workflow instance.
payload- the payload to send to the workflow instance.
-
Refer to the Workflows REST API documentation.
Refer to the CLI quick start to learn more about how to manage and trigger Workflows via the command-line.
