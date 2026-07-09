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Step context

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Every step.do callback receives a context object (WorkflowStepContext) as its first argument. The context gives your step code runtime information about the step itself, the current retry attempt, and the resolved configuration for that step.

WorkflowStepContext

type WorkflowStepContext = {
	step: {
		name: string;
		count: number;
	};
	attempt: number;
	config: WorkflowStepConfig;
};

Properties

Property Type Description
step.name string The name you passed to step.do.
step.count number How many times step.do has been called with this name so far in the current Workflow run. Starts at 1 for the first call with a given name.
attempt number The current attempt number (1-indexed). 1 on the first try, 2 on the first retry, and so on.
config WorkflowStepConfig The resolved retry and timeout configuration for this step, including any defaults applied by the runtime.

If a step config's retries.delay is a function, the dynamic delay is not exposed on ctx.config.retries.delay. The delay function receives its own context object with the current step context and the error that caused the retry.

Access the context

Pass a parameter to your step.do callback to receive the context object:

await step.do("my-step", async (ctx) => {
	console.log(ctx.step.name); // "my-step"
	console.log(ctx.step.count); // 1
	console.log(ctx.attempt); // 1 on first try, 2 on first retry, etc.
	console.log(ctx.config); // { retries: { limit: 5, ... }, timeout: "10 minutes" }
});

The context is also available when you pass a custom WorkflowStepConfig:

await step.do(
	"call an API",
	{
		retries: {
			limit: 10,
			delay: "10 seconds",
			backoff: "exponential",
		},
		timeout: "30 minutes",
	},
	async (ctx) => {
		console.log(ctx.config.retries.limit); // 10
		console.log(ctx.config.timeout); // "30 minutes"
	},
);

To configure delay functions, refer to Set a dynamic retry delay.

Examples

Adjust behavior based on retry attempt

Use ctx.attempt to change how your step behaves on retries. For example, you might use a fallback endpoint after a certain number of retries:

await step.do(
	"fetch data",
	{ retries: { limit: 5, delay: "5 seconds", backoff: "linear" } },
	async (ctx) => {
		const url =
			ctx.attempt <= 3
				? "https://api.example.com/primary"
				: "https://api.example.com/fallback";

		const response = await fetch(url);
		if (!response.ok) {
			throw new Error(`Request failed with status ${response.status}`);
		}
		return await response.json();
	},
);

Log step metadata for observability

Use ctx.step to add structured metadata to your logs:

await step.do("process-order", async (ctx) => {
	console.log(
		JSON.stringify({
			step: ctx.step.name,
			stepCount: ctx.step.count,
			attempt: ctx.attempt,
			retryLimit: ctx.config.retries?.limit,
		}),
	);

	// Your step logic here
});

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