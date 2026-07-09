Step context

Overview WorkflowStepContext Properties Access the context Examples Adjust behavior based on retry attempt Log step metadata for observability

Every step.do callback receives a context object ( WorkflowStepContext ) as its first argument. The context gives your step code runtime information about the step itself, the current retry attempt, and the resolved configuration for that step.

WorkflowStepContext

type WorkflowStepContext = { step : { name : string ; count : number ; }; attempt : number ; config : WorkflowStepConfig ; };

Properties

Property Type Description step.name string The name you passed to step.do . step.count number How many times step.do has been called with this name so far in the current Workflow run. Starts at 1 for the first call with a given name. attempt number The current attempt number (1-indexed). 1 on the first try, 2 on the first retry, and so on. config WorkflowStepConfig The resolved retry and timeout configuration for this step, including any defaults applied by the runtime.

If a step config's retries.delay is a function, the dynamic delay is not exposed on ctx.config.retries.delay . The delay function receives its own context object with the current step context and the error that caused the retry.

Access the context

Pass a parameter to your step.do callback to receive the context object:

await step. do ( "my-step" , async ( ctx ) => { console. log (ctx.step.name); // "my-step" console. log (ctx.step.count); // 1 console. log (ctx.attempt); // 1 on first try, 2 on first retry, etc. console. log (ctx.config); // { retries: { limit: 5, ... }, timeout: "10 minutes" } });

The context is also available when you pass a custom WorkflowStepConfig :

await step. do ( "call an API" , { retries: { limit: 10 , delay: "10 seconds" , backoff: "exponential" , }, timeout: "30 minutes" , }, async ( ctx ) => { console. log (ctx.config.retries.limit); // 10 console. log (ctx.config.timeout); // "30 minutes" }, );

To configure delay functions, refer to Set a dynamic retry delay.

Examples

Adjust behavior based on retry attempt

Use ctx.attempt to change how your step behaves on retries. For example, you might use a fallback endpoint after a certain number of retries:

await step. do ( "fetch data" , { retries: { limit: 5 , delay: "5 seconds" , backoff: "linear" } }, async ( ctx ) => { const url = ctx.attempt <= 3 ? "https://api.example.com/primary" : "https://api.example.com/fallback" ; const response = await fetch (url); if ( ! response.ok) { throw new Error ( `Request failed with status ${ response . status }` ); } return await response. json (); }, );

Log step metadata for observability

Use ctx.step to add structured metadata to your logs: