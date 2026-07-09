Every
step.do callback receives a context object (
WorkflowStepContext) as its first argument. The context gives your step code runtime information about the step itself, the current retry attempt, and the resolved configuration for that step.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|
step.name
|
string
|The name you passed to
step.do.
|
step.count
|
number
|How many times
step.do has been called with this name so far in the current Workflow run. Starts at
1 for the first call with a given name.
|
attempt
|
number
|The current attempt number (1-indexed).
1 on the first try,
2 on the first retry, and so on.
|
config
|
WorkflowStepConfig
|The resolved retry and timeout configuration for this step, including any defaults applied by the runtime.
If a step config's
retries.delay is a function, the dynamic delay is not exposed on
ctx.config.retries.delay. The delay function receives its own context object with the current step context and the error that caused the retry.
Pass a parameter to your
step.do callback to receive the context object:
The context is also available when you pass a custom
WorkflowStepConfig:
To configure delay functions, refer to Set a dynamic retry delay.
Use
ctx.attempt to change how your step behaves on retries. For example, you might use a fallback endpoint after a certain number of retries:
Use
ctx.step to add structured metadata to your logs: