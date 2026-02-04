Visualize Workflows

View a visual representation of your parsed Workflow code as a diagram on the Cloudflare dashboard.

The diagram illustrates your sequenced & parallel steps, conditionals, loops, and nested logic. To see the Workflow at a high level, view the diagram with loops and conditionals collapsed, or expand for a more detailed view.

Workflow diagrams are currently in beta for all Typescript and Javascript Workers. View your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.