Backup and save D1 database

In this example, we implement a Workflow periodically triggered by a Cron Trigger to start a backup for a D1 database using the REST API and finally store the SQL dump in an R2 bucket.
Once a Workflow instance is triggered, fetches the REST API to start an export job for a specific database. Then, it fetches the same endpoint to check if the backup job is ready and the SQL dump is available to download.
As you can see, Workflows handles the responses and failures. It will retry the API calls until we get a successful response, retry fetching the backup from the URL provided, and retry saving the file to R2. The developer doesn't have to care about any of that logic. The workflow can run until the backup file is ready, handling all the possible conditions until it is completed.
This is a simplified example of backing up a D1 database. For every step, we use the default sleeping and retrying configuration. In a real-life scenario, we would assume more steps and additional logic, but this example gives you a good idea of what you can do with Workflows.